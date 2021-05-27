Carbon monoxide leak at 55+ community in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated a 55+ independent living facility following a carbon monoxide leak Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, two workers were power washing an underground garage area of Stonecliff Estates located at 5831 Enterprise Drive, which is south of 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue. LFR said a safety fan, used to detect high levels of carbon monoxide, didn’t start as it should have. Emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. and got an initial 200 ppm reading. Home CO2 detectors usually start alerting at 35 ppm. Later when emergency crews were able to suit up and get a proper reading they detected 500 ppm.