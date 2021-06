TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has opened up about her family’s new reality show, and dished on which celebrity she was most starstruck to meet in this exclusive interview. Charli D’Amelio has revealed fans will get to see a “different side” of her when she joins her family on the small screen in Hulu’s upcoming reality series, The D’Amelio Show. The 17-year-old, who skyrocketed to fame last year, is the most followed content creator on the video-sharing app TikTok, with more than 118 million fans watching her every move. “Some of the biggest challenges were opening up about things that I haven’t really talked about before,” she told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview about the new series, which also stars her big sister Dixie D’Amelio, and parents Heidi and Marc.