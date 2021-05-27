Safe Orthopedics nabs CE mark for Hickory screw

NEW YORK – Bruker said on Monday that it has received the CE-IVD mark for its newly launched FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q assay. The PCR-based test is intended for detection of SARS-CoV-2 as well as quantitation of viral loads and detection of four major virus mutations that can be used to identify specific strains of the virus, including those emerging in the UK (B.1.1.7), in Nigeria (B.1.525), in South Africa (B.1.351), in Brazil (P.1), and in Denmark (B.1.1.298).