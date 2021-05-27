Safe Orthopedics nabs CE mark for Hickory screw
Hickory is a new pedicle screw in the France-based company’s SteriSpine PS range that improves bone anchorage in osteoporotic patients. The company designed Hickory to be securely fixed into a vertebral pedicle to reduce the risk of instability from reduced bone quality in osteoporotic patients. It has a fenestrated, variable-thread screw that reduces the number of instrumented levels and supports less invasive procedures, according to the company.www.massdevice.com