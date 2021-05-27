Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Safe Orthopedics nabs CE mark for Hickory screw

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 17 days ago

Hickory is a new pedicle screw in the France-based company’s SteriSpine PS range that improves bone anchorage in osteoporotic patients. The company designed Hickory to be securely fixed into a vertebral pedicle to reduce the risk of instability from reduced bone quality in osteoporotic patients. It has a fenestrated, variable-thread screw that reduces the number of instrumented levels and supports less invasive procedures, according to the company.

www.massdevice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ce Marking#Sterispine Ps#Safe Orthopedics#Ce#European#Sycamore#Safe Group#Safe Medical#Osteoporotic Patients#Bone Anchorage#Dr Jens A Richolt#Osteoporotic Situations#Augmentation#Designs#Procedures#Bony Fusion#Metastatic Instabilities#Instrumented Levels#Company#Superior Anchorage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
Industrymassdevice.com

Abbott wins CE mark for Amplatzer steerable delivery sheath

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that it received CE mark and Health Canada approval for its Amplatzer steerable delivery sheath. The company touts the Amplatzer sheath as the first steerable delivery sheath to be developed specifically for minimally invasive left atrial appendage (LAA) occlusion (or closure) procedures for patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation who are at risk of ischemic stroke, according to a news release.
WorldNews-Medical.net

European grant awarded for innovative orthopedic training simulator

June 9, 2021, Zurich, Switzerland: VirtaMed, the world leader in data-driven medical simulation training, together with the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL), a public hospital of Luxembourg city, will develop a mixed reality simulator to support surgical skills training for advanced arthroscopic meniscus repair. Proficiency-based training is forecast to improve patient outcomes for sports medicine procedures.
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

Avacta Obtains CE Mark for SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

NEW YORK ─ Avacta on Friday announced that it has obtained the CE mark for its AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test, enabling its availability for professional use in the European Union. The antigen test provides a cost effective and rapid means of identifying individuals with high viral loads, meaning...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Bruker Receives CE-IVD Mark for Newly Launched SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

NEW YORK – Bruker said on Monday that it has received the CE-IVD mark for its newly launched FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q assay. The PCR-based test is intended for detection of SARS-CoV-2 as well as quantitation of viral loads and detection of four major virus mutations that can be used to identify specific strains of the virus, including those emerging in the UK (B.1.1.7), in Nigeria (B.1.525), in South Africa (B.1.351), in Brazil (P.1), and in Denmark (B.1.1.298).
Bossier City, LAbossierpress.com

Vikram Chatrath, MD, Joins Bossier Orthopedics

Vikram Chatrath, MD, FRCSC, FACS, a fellowship trained surgeon, has joined Bossier Orthopedics. He specializes in minimally invasive joint replacement and trauma surgery as well as diagnosis and treatment of a variety of knee, hip and shoulder conditions. He has a particular interest in treating the aging population for musculoskeletal conditions. He also performs complex trauma surgery and joint preservation surgery for young, active patients.
Cancerthedallasnews.net

Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market 2021 Business Oriented Strategies Expanding The Business Worldwide Till 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Combimatrix Corporation, GE Healthcare, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc & More

Worldwide Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Nanotechnology In Cancer Treatment Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Pet Servicesmurphyshockeylaw.net

Coronavirus Impact Editon of Veterinary Healthcare for Companion Animals Coronavirus Impact Editon of Future Development, Top Manufacturers, Technological Advancement, Share, Size and Forecast Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Merck Animal Health

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Veterinary Healthcare for Companion Animals market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Veterinary Healthcare for Companion Animals market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Businessmasterdoctor.net

Zimmer Biomet announces two new appointments to execute leadership team

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has appointed Wilfred van Zuilen as president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa division of the company, and Nitin Goyal, MD, as chief science, technology and innovation officer, according to a press release. As President of Europe, Middle East and Africa , van Zuilen will...
Scienceajmc.com

New Phase 2 Results From MAGNOLIA Are Positive for Zanubrutinib

The latest phase 2 MAGNOLIA results continue to show strong efficacy and tolerability for the Bruton tyroskine kinase inhibitor in marginal zone lymphoma. An updated round of results from MAGNOLA involving zanubrutinib in marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) were presented Wednesday at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, taking place June 9-17. MAGNOLIA is a single-arm, multicenter phase 2 study of adults with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who were previously treated with at least 1 prior line of therapy, including at least 1 CD20-directed regimen.1.
Softwareaithority.com

Iodine Software Acquires ChartWise Medical Systems

Acquisition combines ‘Best in KLAS’ workflow With Iodine’s market-leading clinical AI. Iodine Software, a leading healthcare AI company, announced it has acquired CDI Software and Services company ChartWise Medical Systems, overall winner of the 2021 Best in KLAS Award for CDI. The acquisition brings together two industry leaders and expands Iodine’s clinical predictions to more than 800 hospitals and health systems.
Businesstwst.com

German Government Approval Boosts ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

German government approval for his products has boosted Larry Jasinski who has served as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. board since February 2012. From 2005 until 2012, Mr. Jasinski served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Soteira, Inc., a company engaged...
Health ServicesCision

The future of health care is connected

Digitalization plays a significant role in evolving health care as the need to do more with less is higher than ever. Meet Charlotte Enlund, who is leading Getinge’s team, working to connect health care through advanced technology that ultimately enables better care. “Digitalization is about using advanced technology to save...
Healthmedtechdive.com

Medtronic's FDA approval sets up fight for recharge-free pain market

Medtronic has won FDA approval for its Vanta implantable neurostimulator, positioning it to step up its effort to capture a bigger piece of the recharge-free market that includes Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific. The battery of its spinal cord stimulator can last for up to 11 years, according to Medtronic,...
Healthfdanews.com

Desktop Health Earns CE Mark for 3D-Printed Dental Prosthetic Resin

Desktop Health has been granted CE mark certification for Flexcera Base, a resin used to make 3D-printed dental prosthetics. The resin features high fracture resistance, moisture resistance to prevent staining or discoloration and a natural appearance for lifelike tooth translucency. The company expects to launch the dental prosthetic resin commercially...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Yingli Pharma Announces A Presentation On The Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Linperlisib, A PI3Kδ Selective Inhibitor, In Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma At The European Hematology Association 2021 Congress

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Yingli Pharma), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company providing new therapies for cancer and metabolic diseases, announced today the topline data from a clinical trial sponsored by the company at the annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA) being held June 9-17, 2021.
Technologynab.org

Catch Up with NAB PILOT

PILOT, NAB’s innovation arm, is a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to advancing broadcast technologies and cultivating new media opportunities. Catch up with PILOT’s latest events and initiatives below. Innovation Challenge. This week, the annual PILOT Innovation Challenge opened submissions. Each year, the Challenge poses a new prompt...
Electronicsitnonline.com

Accuray Expands Commercialization of ClearRT Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System with CE Mark Certification

June 11, 2021 — Accuray Incorporated announced the company has received CE Mark certification for its ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging capability. The Accuray-only ClearRT technology is now available to customers in the European Union, United States and Japan, as well as other areas in the world where either the CE Mark or FDA 510(k) clearance are required for commercial distribution.
Marketsalmanian.org

Liquid Biopsy Market – Key Data Points Necessary for Effective Strategies | Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Trovagene Inc. (US),RainDance Technologies Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Genomic Health Inc. (US), and more

AllTheResearch’s “Global Liquid Biopsy Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” report provides an overview of the market size of Liquid Biopsy for the regions United States, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan, etc. Based on the Liquid Biopsy industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates on the definition, types, applications, and major players of the Liquid Biopsy Market in detail. Deep analysis about market status (2016-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2021-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.