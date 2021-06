On an evening in early May, Mdou Moctar was at home in Tchintabaraden, a village of some 30,000 people in the west of Niger, just south of the Sahara Desert. Not long after the sun had dipped beneath the horizon, the Tuareg guitarist broke his Ramadan fast with a light supper—milk, salad, and rice spiced with lemon, ginger, and tamarind—and picked up the phone to discuss Afrique Victime, the new album from the band that bears his name. The quality of the call was poor, and we spoke through a French-English translator. Even so, his voice, distant as it was, radiated the same intensity as his playing.