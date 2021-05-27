16 great guitar chords with open strings

Somewhere in John Cheever’s letters or maybe in his diaries or maybe just in his conversation, he remarked that writing was not a competitive sport. No other art is, either, and so I am not sure how to describe a night in January of 2020 when I heard the guitarist Julian Lage at the Village Vanguard with his trio, which includes Jorge Roeder on bass and Dave King on drums. I wanted to say it was the best night of music I had ever been present for, which is what I left the Vanguard thinking; then I remembered Cheever. Nevertheless, the texture of that night—its coherence, its moments of exhilaration and subtle audacity, its surprising juxtapositions and its episodes of transcendent engagement—has returned many times to my mind. I have wished that someone had made a recording of it, but so far as I know no one did.