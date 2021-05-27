Dr Disrespect reveals one thing he’d add to Warzone from CoD Mobile
Certain features in CoD: Mobile’s battle royale game are winning Dr Disrespect over, and he feels that Warzone could learn a thing or two from it. Season 3 of Warzone has featured ups and downs that we described as “a huge step in the right direction” in our Season 3 review, but could still do with improvements. Arguably the game’s best-ever meta, awesome in-game events, and the hopeful removal of Big Berthas have all contributed to a solid season so far.charlieintel.com