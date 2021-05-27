Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dr Disrespect reveals one thing he’d add to Warzone from CoD Mobile

By Andrew Highton
Charlie INTEL
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertain features in CoD: Mobile’s battle royale game are winning Dr Disrespect over, and he feels that Warzone could learn a thing or two from it. Season 3 of Warzone has featured ups and downs that we described as “a huge step in the right direction” in our Season 3 review, but could still do with improvements. Arguably the game’s best-ever meta, awesome in-game events, and the hopeful removal of Big Berthas have all contributed to a solid season so far.

charlieintel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Disrespect
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Mobile Game#Simple Things#Pc Game#Important Things#Fun Things#Modern Warfare#Cod Mobile#Mobile Season 4#Warzone Season 4#Image Credit#Mobile Players#Uav#Battle Pass Xp Use#Tactical#Mythic Weapons#Big Berthas#Val Assault Rifle#Lmg#Aka Dr Disrespect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

NICKMERCS reveals his pick for Warzone’s worst mode

Although Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff is one of Warzone’s most popular streamers, there’s one game mode he doesn’t play, and he’s dubbed it “the worst mode in Warzone.”. Warzone Solos is known to be the most difficult Warzone game mode. With no teammates to help or buy you back, many players...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

CoD Mobile’s Clan Wars mode explained: Mechanics, Rewards, more

Call of Duty Mobile’s Clan Wars pit massive teams against one another in weekly events where each player has to pull their weight for their chosen Clan. Here’s how the epic mode works along with the exclusive rewards up for grabs. Outside of CoD Mobile’s ranked experience, Clan Wars might...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Best AMP63 loadout for CoD: Warzone Season 3

The final weapon for Warzone Season 3 has arrived, so here are the best attachments and perks to run with the full-auto AMP63 Pistol. Warzone x Black Ops Cold War Season 3 promised six new weapons would arrive over the course of the season. The final weapon, the full-auto AMP63 Pistol, has finally arrived in both games.
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Dr Disrespect Could Be Taking A Break from Streaming and Playing Call of Duty: Warzone

Dr Disrespect has always been very opinionated about any games he plays and lets his fans know it. The popular streamer found a home playing Call of Duty: Warzone on YouTube after being banned on Twitch, but may be switching things up in the future. During a recent Warzone stream, Dr Disrespect shared that he may need to take a break from streaming if he can't find a new game.
Video Gamesava360.com

Clan Wars REWARDS: How it works! CoD Mobile Clan War

Clan Wars REWARDS: How it works! CoD Mobile Clan War. How the rewards and clan ranking system works in the new call of duty mobile clan wars feature. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyCqfkCz0IxANKWNAscYa-6WZ0ANPs_jH. LIVE stream schedule: 3:30 p.m. 5 days a week. Call of Duty®: Mobile is a new free-to-play game that brings together...
TV & VideosPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Dr Disrespect Might Take A Break

Dr Disrespect, who has been known for stirring the pot in enough ways to catch YouTube's attention, floated a comment during a recent stream that may be alarming for his long-time viewers. Specifically, while streaming "Call of Duty: Warzone," Dr Disrespect suggested that he might want to put a pause on streaming in general.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

When is CoD Mobile Season 5? Season 4 end date

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4, Spurned and Burned, is now well underway. Here’s when the Season is expected to wrap up when Season 5 will begin, and what we can expect in this new season. CoD Mobile Season 4 is chock-full of content, such as the ever-popular battle royale...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Fix CoD Warzone Unknown Function Error

The last update for Warzone 80’s action heroes is now out. This update added some new content and a bunch of fixes for different bugs. However, according to the reports, players are experiencing a new bug after this update. We will be showing you How to Fix CoD Warzone Unknown Function Error.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

5 Things We’d Like To See From Xbox’s E3 2021: Fable, Game Pass & More

Xbox and Bethesda have confirmed that their first huge presentation since Microsoft’s acquisition of the iconic developer/publisher is happening during E3 2021. The showcase is set for June 13th, and will be a 90 minute digital presentation showcasing some new games, world premiere announcements (hopefully with that luscious voice-over) and some new Game Pass games to boot.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

COD Mobile Season 5 2021 Leaks: New Maps, Weapons and more

Call Of Duty Mobile features some exciting game modes and several options to experience the popular first-person shooter franchise on the mobile platform. But, it looks like something more interesting is in the pipeline. Actually, it is never too hard to see what Activision is up to when they are working on COD Mobile. After an action-packed COD Mobile Season 3 2021, the Season 4 update has begun just a few days back. This update introduced a plethora of new features along with the iconic Heartbeat Sensor, Gunsmith 2.0, and more. But the excitement has already begun among the players as to what follows next in the COD Mobile Season 5. Here in this article on COD Mobile Season 5 2021 leaks, we have summed up all you can expect in the next season.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

How to unlock the AMP63 pistol in COD Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War

As promised by Raven Software and Treyarch, the AMP63 pistol is now available in both COD Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War. The AMP63 pistol was earlier available due to a glitch that made it procurable for certain players. However, it is now available to everyone via a few challenges or through the purchase of a bundle from the in-game store.