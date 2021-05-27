Dr Disrespect reveals one thing he’d add to Warzone from CoD Mobile

Call Of Duty Mobile features some exciting game modes and several options to experience the popular first-person shooter franchise on the mobile platform. But, it looks like something more interesting is in the pipeline. Actually, it is never too hard to see what Activision is up to when they are working on COD Mobile. After an action-packed COD Mobile Season 3 2021, the Season 4 update has begun just a few days back. This update introduced a plethora of new features along with the iconic Heartbeat Sensor, Gunsmith 2.0, and more. But the excitement has already begun among the players as to what follows next in the COD Mobile Season 5. Here in this article on COD Mobile Season 5 2021 leaks, we have summed up all you can expect in the next season.