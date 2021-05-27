Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn to remain in NBA Draft

Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot, 285-pound center, has done everything but come right out and say that he’s remaining in the 2021 NBA Draft and won’t be returning to Champaign. The Jamaica native made a post on Instagram on Tuesday with a heartfelt caption, signaling that his time with the Illini is over. “Extremely happy to have been apart of and represented a program like this, I enjoyed every single day I spent in Champaign and I am proud of the growth I had while I was there, words can’t express how much I love the Illini and I wouldn’t trade that part of my journey for the world,” Cockburn wrote.