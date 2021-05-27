Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn to remain in NBA Draft

By Adam Zagoria
zagsblog.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn will remain in the NBA Draft, sources said. “Basketball took me places that I wouldn’t dare dream of as a boy, it taught me lessons in life,” Cockburn said in April when he announced he was testing the waters. “The NBA has been a life long dream of mine and I am ready to go to the next level and see what’s in store for me. This journey is really special to me and I appreciate everyone who played a part in getting me here. 21 out.”

www.zagsblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Tyus Battle
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Go Game#The Nba Draft#Second Team#All American#The New York Times#Sportsnet New York#Espn#Basketball Times#Syracuse#Wsl#Sny#Kingston#Student Athletes#Ncaa Rules#Jamaica#Dream#April#Declare#Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

Kofi Cockburn Going Pro?

Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot, 285-pound center, has done everything but come right out and say that he’s remaining in the 2021 NBA Draft and won’t be returning to Champaign. The Jamaica native made a post on Instagram on Tuesday with a heartfelt caption, signaling that his time with the Illini is over. “Extremely happy to have been apart of and represented a program like this, I enjoyed every single day I spent in Champaign and I am proud of the growth I had while I was there, words can’t express how much I love the Illini and I wouldn’t trade that part of my journey for the world,” Cockburn wrote.
NBAThe News-Gazette

Tate | Cockburn's value to Illini impossible to measure

On Sept. 1, just as fall classes at the University of Illinois get rolling, Kofi Cockburn will turn 22 years old. He’s already past the age of nearly all those projected as draftees in the 30-player first round of the NBA, an “on-the-come” basketball league. Example: Last month the Oklahoma...
Illinois StateDaily Illini

Illinois men’s basketball: Look at 14 thoughts on 14 scholarship players

When the basketball world shut down in March of 2020, Brad Underwood had to have figured that would be one of his most bizarre offseasons as a head coach. The one-time transfer rule then passed the next season, meaning players didn’t lose a year of eligibility from the COVID-19 season, and Illinois’ top two assistants departed, making the 2021 offseason just as wild.
Peoria, ILThe News-Gazette

College Basketball Extra | Statistically speaking

Da’Monte Williams’ presence skews any analytical look at Illinois’ frontcourt situation because Brad Underwood has been more than comfortable the previous four seasons taking advantage of William’s 7-foot wingspan on his 6-3 frame and playing him at the 4. The Illinois coach values Williams’ toughness and competitiveness enough to throw...
NBAFanSided

Whatever happened to these 30 college basketball stars who flamed out in the NBA?

These college basketball stars were poised to dominate in the NBA but flamed out instead. One of the annual rites of tradition in the run-up to the NBA Draft is trying to forecast which college basketball stars will succeed at the next level. A dominant performance at the NCAA level can be a great predictor of future success, which appears to be the case with Zion Williamson, while there are still fans wondering what exactly happened to Adam Morrison as a pro.
NBANBC Sports

When is the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery?

The Wizards are still hanging on by a thread in the postseason, and several teams still have their hopes up for winning an NBA championship in 2021. But for half the league, the next biggest date on the NBA calendar in the NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery doesn't include any...
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

NBA Rumors: Zion, Butler, Melli, Draft, Sexton

New Orleans Pelicans forward and rising superstar Zion Williamson gave quite an honest assessment of where he thinks his team currently stands. “My stepfather taught... The post NBA Rumors: Zion, Butler, Melli, Draft, Sexton appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAWacoTrib.com

Baylor's Jared Butler declares for NBA Draft

Baylor first-team All-America guard Jared Butler declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday almost two months after leading the Bears to their first NCAA championship. Butler had declared for the draft in 2020 but decided to return to Baylor for his junior season after the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Explosive Scorer

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a down season, with a young, rebuilding roster looking to develop. They ended the year with a tie for the fourth-worst record in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers. OKC would go on to win that tiebreaker with Cleveland, officially landing the fourth-best odds in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

San Antonio Spurs: 2021 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0

With the NBA Draft Combine and draft lottery less than one month away, it's time to begin speculating who the San Antonio Spurs will choose to draft on July 29. For many months now, scouts have touted NBA communities that the 2021 NBA Draft would be more stacked with talent than fans have seen in quite some time. I'm here to tell you that those claims are 100 percent true.
NBAKearney Hub

Husker point guard Dalano Banton declares for NBA Draft

Nebraska's Dalano Banton wants to test the NBA waters. The fifth-year junior guard announced Monday that he plans to declare for the NBA Draft. He will not hire an agent, which makes him eligible to return to college. The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is July 7....
NBAYardbarker

Amauri Hardy Declares for NBA Draft

“I’m forever grateful for having the opportunity to play at the University of Oregon,” Hardy wrote. “I was able to create memories that will last a lifetime.”. Hardy averaged 3.9 points and 2.2 assists per game for the Ducks last season. He spent his first three seasons at UNLV before transferring to play for Dana Altman in Eugene.
NBAheartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Basketball NBA Draft Tracker: Taz Sherman Returns to WVU

Big 12 Basketball NBA Draft Tracker 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Big 12 basketball players declaring for the NBA Draft. June 1: Two days after the deadline passed for early entry into the 2021 NBA Draft, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman announced that he would be withdrawing from the draft and returning to West Virginia.
NBACorbin Times Tribune

Jackson decides future plans, opts to remain in the NBA Draft

The University of Kentucky freshman forward will forgo his final three years of eligibility after he declared for the draft leaving an option to return two months go. Jackson is considered a possible lottery pick in the July 29 draft. “The journey is not over, but it is time to...
NBAPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

Clues That Deuce McBride Will Remain in the 2021 NBA Draft

Morgantown, West Virginia – The final day for players to withdraw from the 2021 NBA Draft is on July 7th, but the decision has likely already been made for Miles “Deuce” McBride. McBride posted an eyebrow-raising message on his personal social media account saying, “Just reminiscing” with pictures and videos...
NBAAuburn Plainsman

JT Thor staying in NBA draft, not returning to Auburn

JT Thor's time at Auburn has ended after one season as he will be staying in the NBA draft, per an announcement from Auburn on Saturday. Thor originally entered his name into the NBA draft process on March 23 but had the option to return to Auburn. The 6-foot-10 forward...
NBACorn Nation

Nebrasketball: Dalano Banton Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, Retaining NCAA Eligibility

The Nebraska Cornhuskers starting point guard Dalano Banton announced on Twitter late morning of Memorial Day that he will be entering his name in the 2021 NBA Draft. Banton is a rising junior, and made clear he will retain his eligibility to return to the NCAA level. This is a move that is typically a great learning experience for college players to receive valuable feedback at no big expense for how to elevate their game. More players looking to make a move eventually to the pro level should take advantage of recent rule changes like this.
NBAabccolumbia.com

Bryant, Couisnard withdraw from NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina junior forward Keyshawn Bryant, and R-sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard both announced on Thursday that they have withdrawn their name from the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Carolina next season. Bryant averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3...
NBAzeroussports.com

Has the NBA All-Star draft format produced better games?

In 2018, the NBA altered the way players were selected to the mid-season All-Star games off the back of non-competitive games and one-sided results. Prior to the change, starting players were chosen by fan vote only; however in the revamped draft format, a pool of 24 players are now selected by a combination of fan, player, and media votes.