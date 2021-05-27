Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn to remain in NBA Draft
Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn will remain in the NBA Draft, sources said. “Basketball took me places that I wouldn’t dare dream of as a boy, it taught me lessons in life,” Cockburn said in April when he announced he was testing the waters. “The NBA has been a life long dream of mine and I am ready to go to the next level and see what’s in store for me. This journey is really special to me and I appreciate everyone who played a part in getting me here. 21 out.”www.zagsblog.com