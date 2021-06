Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant was the victim of a cruel hoax that convinced him he was getting a tryout opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons. In a statement posted to his Twitter, Bryant said he had been contacted by a phone number with an Atlanta area code claiming to be Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Bryant even traveled to the Falcons’ facility and did not realize that the tryout opportunity was not legitimate until he arrived and tried to check in. Bryant called it “one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me.”