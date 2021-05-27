Cancel
Premier League

Kai Havertz Picks Surprising Names as Chelsea's Toughest Opponent in Champions League Run

By Amreen
90min.com
 5 days ago

Kai Havertz has named two opponents he felt were the toughest to face in Chelsea's run to the final of the Champions League this season. The Blues take on Manchester City in Porto on Sunday, and Havertz believes Atletico Madrid and Porto proved to be the biggest test en route to the final.

www.90min.com
