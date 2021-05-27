Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rivian delays deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition by one month

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers who preordered can now expect to start receiving their pickup trucks in July instead of June, with Launch Edition deliveries to be completed by Spring 2022. The change was first spotted by the Rivian Forum. The one-month delay was due to a combination of small issues, including delays on shipping containers, the ongoing chip shortage as well as ensuring the servicing piece is properly set up, a Rivian spokesperson said. Rivian noted that it has been largely unaffected by the chip shortage compared to the rest of the industry because its products don’t require as many as other vehicles on the market today.

techcrunch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Shipping Containers#Cargo Containers#July#Construction Work#The Rivian Forum#Amazon#Ev#Lordstown Motors#F 150 Lighting#Cybertruck#The Off Road Upgrade#Rivian Adventure Gear#Launch Edition Deliveries#Launch Dates#Preorder Holders#August#Customers#Trucks#Production Numbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
WorldThe Verge

Ford delays Mustang Mach-E deliveries in the UK due to ‘safety risk’

Deliveries of Ford’s first long-range electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, in the United Kingdom are on hold after a “safety risk” was discovered, The Verge has learned. It’s the latest delivery snafu to hit the automaker’s much-hyped electric SUV, after US customers experienced similar delays earlier this year. But while...
CarsMotorAuthority

Start of Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries delayed a week to June 10

Tesla was set to start deliveries of its highly anticipated Model S Plaid on June 3, but CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said via a Twitter post the date has been pushed back to June 10. The car needs an additional week of tweaking, the post said. Despite the delay,...
Normal, ILwglt.org

Rivian Delays Release Of Electric Pickup By A Month

Rivian has bumped the release of its new electric truck back a month. The company, with an auto plant in Normal, said July will be the delivery time for the first R1Ts. "This is an extension by a few weeks of a date the company set in summer 2020. Rivian is excited to start getting preorder holders behind the wheel starting this summer with completion of Launch Edition deliveries in spring 2022," said a plant spokesperson.
CarsCleanTechnica

Rivian Deliveries Begin In July, Test Drives In August, Equipment Upgrades & Changes

Rivian sent out a whole lot of news today. The company just announced that it is all set for deliveries to begin in July, and that all Launch Edition preorders will be in customers’ driveways by next summer. It also announced that some equipment that was previously an upgrade will now come standard, and customers can save money by ditching some of the upgrades that they don’t need.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We've Got Bad News If You're Waiting For The Rivian R1T

The EV segment of the automotive industry is growing fast and it is only going to get bigger. Major manufacturers are throwing all they've got at producing electric vehicles, and newcomers are looking to fight for a piece of the market. One such newcomer is Rivian, which currently offers a...
CarsCarscoops

Rivian Will Start Deliveries Of The R1T Electric Pickup In July

Rivian has briefly delayed customer deliveries of the all-electric R1T pickup truck but has confirmed that it will reach the hands of buyers in July. The EV startup had originally planned to commence deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition in June but due to delays on shipping containers, the global chip shortage, and final tweaks being made prompted it to delay deliveries until July. Nevertheless, the R1T will still be the first electric pickup truck to hit the streets.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Rivian test drives: How to try the R1T electric pickup without dealers

Rivian may be starting deliveries of its first R1T preorders from July 2021, but there’ll be a chance for those still on the fence about the electric pickup to take a test drive before they click the order button. While the automaker – which is sitting pretty on billions of dollars of investment from Amazon, Ford, and others – may be taking a direct-sales approach rather than traditional dealerships, that doesn’t mean buyers of its EVs will need to order without experiencing them first.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Rivian R1T Delayed, Will Still Beat F-150 Lighting, GMC Hummer to Market

If you're one of the reservation holders who've been patiently waiting for your new 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup, be prepared to hold out just a little bit longer. In a blog post today highlighting new equipment for the R1T, Rivian announced that it would be delaying the EV truck's production by another month. First deliveries of 2022 R1T Launch Edition models will now begin in July instead of June, the automaker says. This is the most recent delay for the R1T after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production from late 2020 until the summer of 2021.
Carsteslarati.com

Rivian pushes R1T deliveries to July, updates standard features and Drive program

Rivian has provided reservation holders for their Launch Edition R1T with a new update for deliveries that will now take place in July, one month later than previously expected. Along with the newly revised date of delivery, Rivian has updated several standard features for the all-electric truck and revised its Drive program.
Seattle, WAPosted by
TheSpoon

Instacart Launches 30-Minute Delivery in Select Cities

Instacart announced today that it is rolling out 30-minute grocery delivery in 15 of its markets across the U.S. through a number of its retail partners. The launch is part of a new “Priority Delivery” service that will also include 45 and 60 minute delivery for more customers in more cities nationwide. The move towards faster delivery comes amid mounting pressure from a new crop of startups promising delivery of groceries in as little as ten minutes.
Carsteslarati.com

Rivian R1T VIN decoder hints at Dual Motor option among 2022 models

The NHTSA’s Rivian VIN decoder hints that the EV maker may be looking to produce a Dual Motor R1T variant, perhaps as early as this year. In a previous statement, Rivian told Teslarati that it had not started R1T production yet, but is completing employee training builds. A Rivian forum...
Technologycarandbike.com

Lucid Air In-Car User Interface Revealed Ahead Of Dream Edition Deliveries

Lucid Motors has revealed the user interface for the incoming Lucid Air before the delivery of the car has started. The company has shared footage of the user experience, dubbed the Lucid UX which showcases the first look at the technologies the startup is touting with the vehicle. The car has come a long way after being originally unveiled way back in 2016.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

When Does the 2021 Rivian R1T Go on Sale?

Electric vehicles are fast becoming the rage. And more consumers are embracing EVs than ever before, even if saving the environment isn’t the primary incentive. Today’s EVs are sleek, powerful, capable, and affordable. And next up are highly anticipated electric pickup trucks, with the Ford F-150 Lightning dominating headlines. But what about the new Rivian R1T?
Pea Ridge, ARArkansas Online

Walmart delivery drone launch site zooms into picture

PEA RIDGE -- Construction is well underway on the drone launchpad here at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, which will use the same method to deliver consumer goods to customers' homes that has worked for years in delivering lifesaving supplies in Africa. "The drone wars have begun and as is the...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

McLaren Artura Deliveries Delayed In US

There's bad news for folks wanting to experience the new McLaren Artura because the British automaker has to delay the supercar's launch. The problem is "software supplier-related issues," according to Automotive News. The first deliveries in the US should now be in late August or early September. The Artura starts...
Carsinsideevs.com

Rivian R1S And R1T Test Mules Spotted In The Wild

Here a video that shows two of Rivian's test vehicles of the upcoming all-electric Rivian R1T pickup and Rivian R1S SUV seen in the wild on some side roads. According to Brian Makse, the video was actually recorded a couple of weeks ago:. "A couple of weeks ago, I was...
Carsinsideevs.com

Rivian R1T Truck Model Year, Dual-Motor Model Seen In NHTSA Form

Thanks to a resourceful member of the Rivian Forums, we now know that Rivian R1T trucks (and likely the R1S SUV) will be sold as 2022 model year vehicles. We also received good information on the electric truck’s gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and on a possible upcoming dual-motor model.
Softwareroboticstomorrow.com

ANRA Technologies Launches SmartSkiesTM DELIVERY

WASHINGTON, D.C. - May 26, 2021 - ANRA Technologies, a leader in integrated airspace management, today announced SmartSkiesTM DELIVERY, an end-to-end mobile and web-based software solution providing drone delivery services for commercial, government, and medical applications. The solution connects all the necessary stakeholders by providing the vital information and data exchanges necessary for safe, compliant, and efficient cargo and package deliveries.
Economyinsideevs.com

Volvo Sold Over 15,000 Plug-In Cars In May 2021

Volvo Cars reports that its global sales increased in May by 43% year-over-year and it was the 11th consecutive month of growth. Volvo notes strong demand in the U.S., recovery from a sales drop in Europe (COVID-19), and a steady increase in China. The plug-in electric car sales, under the...