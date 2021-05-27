Cancel
mmhmm, the video conferencing software, kicks off summer with a bunch of new features

By Jordan Crook
TechCrunch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s how this next iteration of mmhmm is meant to deliver. The new headline feature is mmhmm Chunky, which allows the presenter to break up their script and presentation into “chunks.” Think of the presenter the same way you think of slides in a deck. Each one gets the full edit treatment and final polish. With Chunky, mmhmm users can break up their presentation into chunks to perfect each individual bit of information.

