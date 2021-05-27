mmhmm, the video conferencing software, kicks off summer with a bunch of new features

When it comes to proper warm weather shindigs, you only need a few things to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves. You need: good food and company, plenty of libations and entertainment and, most importantly, quality tunes. The people at Sony can’t help you grill a perfect burger or make a perfect drink, but they can help you in the music department with their latest line of wireless speakers. Dubbed the X-Series collection, this upcoming four-piece collection set for release on June 11th includes a number of different options that fit the musical bill for whatever you’re planning. The SRS-XG500 is old-school boombox to the core. The SRS-XP500 and SRS-XP700 are both billed as Bluetooth Karaoke Speakers and while they don’t have the incredible water resistance and battery life of their XG big brother, they add Omnidirectional Party Sound for max karaoke effect. The baby of the family is the SRS-XB13 that still packs an extra bass punch and has IP67 waterproof durability. These are the speakers you want for the summer of 2021.