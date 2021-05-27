Cancel
Alexandria, LA

CLTCC announces four-day work week during summer semester

By CLTCC
kalb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will begin its four-day workweek for the summer on Tuesday, June 1. CLTCC will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. The four-day workweek schedule will end Friday, August 6. Employees will work four, 10- hour days,...

www.kalb.com
