EYRC's ridge mountain house is designed to harmonize with its desert context

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Rugs USA’s Prep for Summer Sale includes some incredible deals (up to 80 percent off!) on bright, summery area rugs that could give any indoor or outdoor space an instant refresh — just in time for the official start of summer. In particular, there are some really great Moroccan-inspired rugs included in the sale. Some are inspired by vintage Berber designs, while others take a more modern approach, but all of these stylish and timeless designs can elevate any room. And while they do feel elegant, there are some great easy-care rugs to choose from, including options made from durable materials like jute and poly fibers. There’s even a stylish washable option! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from the sale to check out. But don’t wait too long — this sale is for a limited time only. Shop while you can!