Public Safety

Man punched on Austrian train for asking passengers to stop denying the Holocaust

By Cnaan Liphshiz
Cleveland Jewish News
 2021-05-27

(JTA) — A train passenger in Austria asked a couple of fellow passengers to stop denying the Holocaust and engaging in antisemitic rhetoric about Jews and Israel. It didn’t go well: One of the passengers punched him in the face. The incident happened on May 21 near Amstetten, a...

