Man punched on Austrian train for asking passengers to stop denying the Holocaust

A woman was raped aboard a Philadelphia train Wednesday night, and police said other passengers saw but failed to stop the attack. The woman was riding the train when a stranger attacked and raped her—in the vicinity of other passengers, surveillance footage showed. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority noticed the woman appeared shaken and called police, who met the train at the next stop and arrested Fiston Ngoy, 35, on charges of rape and aggravated indecent assault. Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of Upper Darby Police said the “unbelievably strong” woman was recovering and blasted the other passengers on the train. “There was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something,” Bernhardt told the Associated Press. “Who would allow something like that to take place?”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO