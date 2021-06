BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his weekly briefing on Tuesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. to update the public on Louisiana’s ongoing fight against COVID-19. The current public health emergency order, which went into effect on April 28 and amended the statewide mask mandate, is set to expire Wednesday. The governor’s office said Edwards will sign a new order. It is not yet known if mask restrictions will be further lifted or remain the way they are.