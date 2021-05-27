Tracking threat for severe storms Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A slow-moving upper-level vortex will shift southeast over the next several days, moving directly over Virginia Saturday into Sunday. This pattern will bring much cooler weather to the region, as well as a good chance for rain.

Today will be hot and more humid as moisture streams northward in response to southwesterly winds. Showers and a few strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon into tonight, with scattered showers continuing into Saturday. Rain chances will be much lower on Sunday, and Memorial Day should be dry.

Temperatures will likely remain well below normal Saturday through Monday, with some areas remaining in the 50s and 60s Saturday and/or Sunday.

Heat will return to the area by the middle of next week, as will the chance for a few showers and storms.

