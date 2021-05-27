Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Borderlands 3 Will Get Cross-Play Support, But Not on PlayStation Consoles

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorderlands 3 is indeed getting cross-play, but the feature won’t be fully supported across all platforms, at least not according to the latest update on the game. Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox, tweeted about the Borderlands 3 cross-play situation on Thursday to say that there was some good news and bad news for players. The good news was that cross-play was still happening while the bad news is that Gearbox was required to remove support for cross-play on the PlayStation consoles.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstations#Consoles#Borderlands 3#Nintendo Games#He Got Game#Go Game#Playstations#Cross Play Support#Playstation Titles#Playstation Systems#Playstation Owners#2k Games#Feature#The Game#Things#Friends#Parties#Crossplay Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 Owner Demonstrates How To Make Console Less Of A Chungus

Ah, I remember the PlayStation 5 reveal like it was yesterday. The appearance of the next-gen console split opinions instantly into those who were happy Sony was experimenting with a bigger design while others were hoping for a sleeker build which wasn't such an attention grabber. Now the PlayStation 5 is out and in many of our homes, we've learned to live with the giant internet router in peace... except DIY Perks, who has decided to completely change his PS5's appearance.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

PlayStation’s Days of Play Sale begins

As previously teased, the Days of Play Sale is now live on the PlayStation Store, offering huge discounts on some big hitters. For the next two weeks, The Last of Us Part II is reduced by 50 percent, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is down by 40 percent, NBA 2K21 is 84 percent off, and Ghost of Tsushima is 33 percent off. Additionally, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (20 percent off), Demon’s Souls (14 percent off), and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (40 percent off) are also discounted.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Borderlands 3 cross-play update won't come to PS4 and PS5 platforms

Borderlands 3 is getting ready to enable cross-play on all platforms, but support for PS4 and PS5 has been pulled. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter earlier today to deliver the news through the tweet seen just below. In the announcement, Pitchford says that there's good news and bad news. The former is that Borderlands 3 has been preparing an update that would enable cross-play on all platforms. The latter is that for certification purposes, "the publisher" has required Gearbox to remove cross-play support for PlayStation consoles.
Video Gamesunfspinnaker.com

Want the new PlayStation 5? Here are some tips on how to score a new generation console

The video game industry boomed during the pandemic — people working remotely from home and searching for indoor entertainment options excelled the industry to new heights. However, supply chains for the new generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remain affected by increased demand and production issues due to the pandemic. Sony recently told analysts that they expect shortages for the PlayStation 5 through 2022, which isn’t good news for PlayStation fans who have yet to acquire the new hardware.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

PlayStation targets over 50% of the games console market with PS5

PlayStation has revealed its strategy to growing its share of the console games market. The firm believes PS5 will exceed the performance of the hugely successful PS4 due to continued loyalty to the PlayStation brand, a growing audience of female gamers, and expansion outside of North America, Europe and Japan.
Video GamesComicBook

Biomutant: How to Get the Mercenary Class on Playstation and Xbox Consoles

Biomutant's pre-order bonus is only available to players who do a little bit of extra digging. One of the perks of pre-ordering Biomutant is the Mercenary class, which focuses on dual-wielding melee weapons and dealing out increased damage. The class is only available to those who pre-ordered the game, but most Biomutant players discovered that the class was not available to them when they booted up the game for the first time. THQ Nordic has confirmed that this is a glitch, and that a patch is on the way. However, some intrepid players have found workarounds for getting the Mercenary class added to their systems.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

The Days of Play sale is live with discounts on over 400 PlayStation titles

Sony’s ‘Days of Play’ sale has officially arrived, bringing with it discounts on some of the most popular PlayStation 5 titles. These new offers are in addition to temporary price reductions for some of the PlayStation 4’s biggest exclusives. The sale offers discounts on more than 400 PlayStation titles, including...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

A Little Lily Princess tale plays out on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Ratalaika Games know a thing or two about publishing games, for it is they who have delivered a host of weird and wonderful oddities to the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch marketplaces over the months and years. In fact, it’s rare for a week to go by when a delightful little Ratalaika tale doesn’t drop onto console and this week is no different as we get the opportunity to play out the tale of A Little Lily Princess.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Scarlet Nexus demo now available on PlayStation Consoles

After the release of the playable demo on the Xbox consoles, it’s time for the PlayStation side to get your hands on that Scarlet Nexus action. PlayStation players can finally download the playable demo on PlayStation 4 and PS5 starting today; it will be the same content as the Xbox version with the same limited access to get a glimpse of what this game has to offer.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Rainbow Six Siege cross-play is currently in testing

It looks like Rainbow Six Siege is finally getting cross-play. Ubisoft has previously indicated that it wants cross-play in all its PvP games, and it seems the Siege developers are getting in on the directive. After hints of the feature appeared recently in the game’s UI, Ubisoft has confirmed that it’s now in testing, and further details are coming next month.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Dragon Quest III Gets Console 'HD-2D' Remake

Game planned for simultaneous worldwide release "on home consoles" Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that Square Enix is developing an "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game. The game is planned for a simultaneous worldwide release "on home consoles," but Square Enix did not specify specific platforms or a release date.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone?

Many Warzone players will have their gaming subscriptions for various reasons, from being able to play with friends to receiving subscription benefits. However, is Playstation Plus or Xbox Live Gold needed to play Warzone?. Warzone is arguably the most popular battle royale out there, with millions of players tuning in...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Blizzard is considering an Overwatch 2 beta and cross-play support

Recently, Blizzard held an AMA on Reddit discussing some of its plans for Overwatch 2. This was a follow-up from the live stream where new information was revealed about the sequel’s PvP game modes. Further details regarding the new maps were given in the AMA, but that wasn’t the most interesting part. The standout reveal was that the team is seriously considering both a beta and even cross-play support for Overwatch 2.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Scarlet Nexus New Console Demo Comparison Video Confirms Slightly Faster Load Times on PlayStation 5 and More

Scarlet Nexus seems to run identically on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with only minimal differences separating the two versions of the game. A new comparison video based on the game's playable demo put together by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights how the differences between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are minimal, as the game loads slightly faster on the Sony console.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Song of Horror Now Available on PlayStation Consoles and Xbox Soon

Game publisher Raiser Games and developer Protocol Games have recently announced that the survival-horror cult video game Song of Horror launches today. The PlayStation version will be released today while the Xbox version will be launched in a little while. The developers are currently doing the certification for the platform, which was the cause of the very slight delay.