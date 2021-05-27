Borderlands 3 Will Get Cross-Play Support, But Not on PlayStation Consoles
Borderlands 3 is indeed getting cross-play, but the feature won’t be fully supported across all platforms, at least not according to the latest update on the game. Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox, tweeted about the Borderlands 3 cross-play situation on Thursday to say that there was some good news and bad news for players. The good news was that cross-play was still happening while the bad news is that Gearbox was required to remove support for cross-play on the PlayStation consoles.comicbook.com