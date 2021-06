While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that the franchise isn’t going to be able to pay its two top playmakers at the same time. There has been a ton of speculation and rumors surrounding Julio Jones and the seeming impending trade that might occur before it’s all said and done. The Falcons didn’t put Jones on any of the marketing material for the schedule release and many NFL analysts have pointed to this summer as the time where the franchise might let go of the talented wide receiver.