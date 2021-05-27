Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Small Percentage of Big Ten Athletes Found to Have Myocarditis After COVID-19

By Ross Dellenger
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 11 days ago

About 30% of Big Ten athletes tested positive for COVID-19 last year and less than 1% of them were found to have clinical myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart and the primary reason the conference decided to originally scrap playing a 2020 fall football season.

The data is from a long-awaited study of Big Ten teams, obtained earlier this week by Sports Illustrated and published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The study features some of the most extensive and comprehensive data yet on college athletes’ cardiac impacts from contracting the virus, sports cardiologists say. The research also unveils a closely guarded topic among NCAA schools: the number of athletes to have tested positive for COVID.

From last March to December, more than 2,810 athletes tested positive for the virus in 13 of the 14 Big Ten schools to participate in the study—an overall positivity rate of 30.4%. The rate ranged from 13% at one school to 48.2% at another.

Of those to test positive, 1,597 athletes underwent a four-step, return-to-play cardiac evaluation that included a blood test, echocardiogram, EKG and cardiac MRI. Of those, 37 athletes were found to have clinical myocarditis or subclinical myocarditis, which the study defines as probable or possible myocarditis based on testing abnormalities.

Nine of the athletes had clinical myocarditis, a 0.56% clip that is similar to two studies recently released—one from a variety of NCAA schools and the other from professional sports leagues. Eight of the nine experienced chest pain, with three of those having heart palpitations.

Sports cardiology experts who spoke to SI describe the study as reassuring and positive news for the future of college sports in a COVID world.

“The other piece of info that is really reassuring is, with all these data sets of over 5,000 athletes, we haven’t seen adverse events in athletes. We haven’t seen sudden cardiac deaths. That really applies worldwide,” says Dermot Phelan, director of sports cardiology at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C., and a consultant with the NFL, NBA and NCAA.

The myocarditis scare swept across college sports last fall. The disease, found for years in people, was a significant factor in initial decisions by four FBS conferences to postpone the 2020 fall football season, most notably the Big Ten. Conference leaders voted Aug. 11 to push the football season to spring before re-examining the issue and reversing course roughly six weeks later on recommendations from its medical advisory board—the same board that had originally thought it too dangerous to play in the fall.

Big Ten medical experts are now exploring whether they should conduct cardiac MRIs on all COVID-19 positive athletes after the emergence of the study. The Big Ten is believed to be the only FBS conference that still incorporates cardiac MRIs in their return-to-play protocols for those who tested positive for the virus.

“We are in meetings about that as the study comes out,” says Curt Daniels, the lead author of the study and a sports cardiologist at Ohio State. “Is it going to adjust our protocol? Our hope is not recommending MRI for all. We haven’t made any determination yet.”

Daniels says there are return-to-play “pathways” outside of MRIs, which are expensive and, for some schools, not readily available. MRIs can range from $1,000-$5,000.

However, when including those with subclinical myocarditis, the study revealed a higher percentage of athletes with myocarditis than other data sets—a 2.3% percent clip. That suggests that screening athletes who are showing heart-related symptoms, which most conferences are now doing, could mean missing myocarditis in some, Daniels says.

The long-term impacts of the myocarditis found in these athletes is unclear, but much of it cleared in follow-up MRIs. In fact, in subsequent testing, 100% of cardiac swelling resolved completely but testing showed some remaining scar tissue around the heart, Daniels says.

“What we don’t want is the message to be that we need to cardiac MRI every athlete,” says Johnathan Kim, chief of sports cardiology at Emory University. “It’s premature to suggest that. I do not think this changes the narrative as it relates to the way we should approach student-athletes trying to get back on the field after COVID-19.”

One of the issues with the study is the lack of “normative” cardiac MRI data, experts say. Basically, there aren't enough cardiac MRIs in healthy athletes to compare to those who have contracted COVID.

Another concern is the variances among the Big Ten universities. Two schools found myocarditis in 7% of their athletes while five schools found that just two of a combined 663 athletes had myocarditis, suggesting differences in how MRIs are being interpreted.

“The take home message is we have outcome data of other studies that shows the outcomes are quite good,” says Matt Martinez, the medical director of sports cardiology at Atlantic Health System in New Jersey who is the league cardiologist for Major League Soccer. “I’m concerned about the resources of conducting a cardiac MRI on every athlete. You’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Covid#Professional Athletes#Ncaa Football#World Football#Professional Football#Covid#Ekg#Atrium Health#Nba#Fbs#Ohio State#Emory University#Major League Soccer#Atlantic Health System#Clinical Myocarditis#Subclinical Myocarditis#Healthy Athletes#Screening Athletes#Ncaa Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
College Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsClick2Houston.com

Heart inflammation after virus is rare in Big Ten athletes

Heart inflammation is rare in Big Ten Conference athletes who’ve had COVID-19 and in most it cases causes no obvious symptoms, according to the first data published from a league registry. The results from the Big Ten COVID-19 Cardiac Registry show just 37 of nearly 1,600 athletes — a little...
Public HealthMedPage Today

Big Ten Programs Suggest Good Sensitivity of Post-COVID Cardiac MRI

Cardiac MRI boosted the detection of myocarditis among college athletes with recent SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to data from the Big Ten Conference. Myocarditis, whether clinical or subclinical, was observed in 2.3% of 1,597 athletes undergoing cardiac MRI as part of comprehensive medical testing after testing positive for COVID-19. Rates of myocarditis ranged from 0% to 7.6% across 13 participating universities, reported Curt Daniels, MD, of Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues.
Memphis, TNEurekAlert

Athletic competition after COVID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cardiovascular imaging demonstrated no evidence of myocardial injury or myocarditis in athletes after COVID-19 infection, according to a research letter published in Circulation by Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center cardiologists. The screening and evaluation was conducted by the Le Bonheur Children's Heart Institute Sports Cardiology team, Benjamin S. Hendrickson, MD, Ranjit R. Philip, MD, and Ryan E. Stephens, NP-C, MBA, and Le Bonheur Director of Cardiac MRI Jason N. Johnson, MD, MHS. Researchers say this study confirms existing recommendations that cardiovascular screening can be deferred in COVID-19 positive athletes who are asymptomatic or have milder symptoms.
Maryland Statetestudotimes.com

MM 5.31: Six Maryland baseball athletes earn All-Big Ten honors

Maryland baseball junior shortstop Benjamin Cowles, sophomore pitcher Ryan Ramsey and senior outfielder Chris Alleyne earned All-Big Ten Honors for the first time in their careers. Cowles was named to the Big Ten First Team after averaging .302 behind the plate and scoring 17 home runs throughout the season. His...
College SportsUSA Today

A look at the Big Ten basketball free-throw percentage leaders in 2020-21

Although free-throw shooting can be an underappreciated aspect of collegiate basketball, converting attempts can often be the difference between losing and winning a close game. Unfortunately, in recent years, Wisconsin basketball has come to understand just how important solid free throw shooting can be to team success. This last season,...
College SportsMedscape News

NCAA Athletes: ECG Abnormalities Persist After COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. College athletes who have recently recovered from COVID-19 infection show cardiac abnormalities on electrocardiography. In a small study of ECGs on National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II athletes, those who had been infected with COVID-19...
College Sportshailvarsity.com

Big Ten Title Secured, Huskers Have No Plans for a Letdown in Home Finale

Never mind that Nebraska has already wrapped up the Big Ten title. Don’t expect the Huskers to approach this weekend’s regular-season ending series at Haymarket Park to be any different. Rather, expect what Nebraska “has been about all year,” Will Bolt said during Wednesday’s Zoom conference. In his words, “just...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Cardiovascular imaging shows no evidence of myocardial injury in athletes after COVID-19 infection

Cardiovascular imaging demonstrated no evidence of myocardial injury or myocarditis in athletes after COVID-19 infection, according to a research letter published in Circulation by Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center cardiologists. The screening and evaluation was conducted by the Le Bonheur Children's Heart Institute...
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

Big Ten athletics scorecard: Counting wins, banners, and trophies

In the grand scheme of things, the revenue sports of football and men’s basketball have generally been strong over the past few years at Michigan State University. While the last basketball season and the final few years of the Dantonio era were a disappointment, the past 10-25 years of MSU sports have provided a lot of great moments.
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Clemson involved in some of the ACC's best games for 2021

Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson Tigers football, Clemson Tigers, Clemson University, Georgia Bulldogs football, COVID-19, Miami, Florida State Seminoles football. With the pandemic almost behind us, we can look ahead to the stands being full and the roar of the large crowds this fall. With that said, there will be plenty...
College Sportsakiit.com

NCAA; Finally, Free Agency for College Athletes.

(Akiit.com) A lot of young people enroll at a university they think will suit their needs but later realize they’ve made a mistake — maybe because of costs, maybe because of professors, maybe because of a failed romance. Fortunately, they have the option to move on, attending Missouri one semester and Kansas the next, and pursue whatever they went to college to pursue.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

What Jocelyn Gates brings to Buckeyes in key staff role

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has replaced one of its key behind-the-scenes athletic department staff members. The Ohio State athletic department filled the position of senior deputy athletic director with a focus on the football program Monday morning. Jocelyn Gates, the 2020 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Administrator of the Year, will start in that role immediately.
Penn, PAPosted by
247Sports

Ten recruiting visitors to know at Penn State this weekend

Penn State’s first visit weekend following the extended NCAA Dead Period will be a busy one. The Nittany Lions will host three official visitors, hold a pair of camps and have a growing number of unofficial visitors on campus all weekend long. The Nittany Lions are playing host to official...
College SportsPosted by
WGAU

AP Interview: Scott says final score on Pac-12 tenure TBD

Larry Scott's volatile 11-year tenure as Pac-12 commissioner is in its final month. The conference announced in January he would be stepping down June 30. He came to the then-Pac-10 from the Women's Tennis Association as an outsider to college sports and led a vital transformation of the conference with expansion from 10 to 12 members and a record-setting, billion-dollar media rights deal.