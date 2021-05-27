Cancel
Wildlife

How do nanoplastics affect oysters?

By Kathryn DeMuth Sullivan
labroots.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research published in the journal Chemosphere considers the adverse effects on oysters resulting from the combination of nanoplastics and arsenic. Conducted as part of a collaboration between the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Québec City and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the University of Bordeaux in France, the study reports on the ways that the bioaccumulation of materials impact the biological functions of oysters.

