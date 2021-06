The Hampton’s culinary landscape alters each season as chefs and restaurateurs head out to the eastern end of Long Island and unveil their newest projects. Other establishments often revamp their offerings, move locations, and some even say goodbye all together to the East End. During the pandemic, however, some restaurants in the Hamptons were busier than ever — especially beyond the confines of the Memorial Day to Labor Day weekends — because of their ample outdoor seating arrangements. It’s bound to be another busy season ahead as New York continues to reopen at full capacity. Here are the latest spots to debut this spring and summer.