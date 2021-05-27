Forget Umbrellas, the Neso Sun Shade Is a Better Way To Stay Cool and Protected on the Beach
Beaches aren’t really known for having a lot of shade, so it’s important to bring your own to protect yourself from sun’s harmful UV rays. (Yes, you still need to wear sunscreen!) While beach umbrellas are a cute way to BYOS (Bring Your Own Shade), they can be a nuisance to lug around and set up. If you’re headed to the beach this summer, the Neso Grande sun shade ($135) is going to be your new best friend.www.wellandgood.com