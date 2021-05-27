Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Forget Umbrellas, the Neso Sun Shade Is a Better Way To Stay Cool and Protected on the Beach

By Allie Flinn
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beaches aren’t really known for having a lot of shade, so it’s important to bring your own to protect yourself from sun’s harmful UV rays. (Yes, you still need to wear sunscreen!) While beach umbrellas are a cute way to BYOS (Bring Your Own Shade), they can be a nuisance to lug around and set up. If you’re headed to the beach this summer, the Neso Grande sun shade ($135) is going to be your new best friend.

www.wellandgood.com
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Stay Cool#A Better Way#Cool Colors#Byos#Beach Umbrellas#Sunscreen#Cute#Tropical Flowers#Solid Colors#Flamingos#Rays#Sort#Whales#Free Workouts#Patterns#Strong Winds#Discounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

The World's Best Beaches

It’s been a tough year, who doesn’t want a trip to the beach? But you don’t want to go to just any beach. You’re dreaming of fine white sand, calm clear water, palm trees gently swaying in the wind, warm sun and cerulean blue skies. Travel booking site TripAdvisor ranks...
TravelPosted by
Long Beach Post

IN PICTURES: Visitors are flocking back to Catalina Island for outdoor adventures and fun in the sun

After one of the most challenging health and economic crises in Catalina Island’s history, visitors are returning to the island for an outdoor getaway. From the water to the sky, adventurers are enjoying the fresh air and sunshine of island life. Unavailable through much of the pandemic, the island’s recreational offerings are booming, including kayaking, zip lining, a ropes course, tours and more.
ShoppingTODAY.com

15 best beach umbrellas: Top-rated beach umbrellas of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Between making sandcastles with...
LifestyleFirst Coast News

Enjoy your beach day and stay safe in the sun

We all love the pool and beach this time of year but we need to be smart in the sun because our health depends on it. Tommy Bahama is a member of the Skin Cancer Foundation and has its seal of approval for effective sun protection. Our first line of defense is our clothes. Fabrics used in Tommy Bahama apparel, swimwear and beach gear have 30-50 UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) and remember to apply and reapply the sunscreen here on the First Coast because of our very strong sun angle. Don't forget to hydrate and pick foods that do well in the sun and heat. Now go have fun in the sun!
Shoppingwomanaroundtown.com

Stay Cool in Warm Weather Whites

Use as blank canvases for decorative color or add natural accessories. Absorbs less sun/heat. Left: Buttoned Vest Dress: Front closure with contrasting buttons. Machine washable polyester. $35.90. Center: Black Halo By Laurel Berman Campbell Sheath Dress: Tailored fit, band waist, button trim, and center front. Roundneck Concealed back zipper. Polyester/spandex....
Lifestyleadventure-journal.com

Why Yes, You Can Surf Lake Tahoe

Surfing has reached its tendrils into bodies of water everywhere on the planet. Once restricted to the ocean, you can now find surfers living far inland riding man-made waves in pools, and in the middle of the country, surfing quality waves on the Great Lakes. In the last few years, it’s climbed 6,000 feet in elevation and taken root in the frozen slush of Lake Tahoe. As part of its “Weird Waves” series, VANS shoes filmed this charming look at an elevated surf scene.
GardeningPosted by
GreenMatters

7 Beautiful Plants That Grow Better in Shade Than Sunlight

If your yard gets more shade than sunlight, then the prospect of having a bevy of beautiful plants and flowers might seem a bit dim. As it turns out, there are plenty of annual and perennial garden plants that not only survive long periods of shade throughout the day, they actually thrive in the dim light. Finding garden plants that grow best in the shade is actually not that difficult, and we’re here to show you a few choice examples!
Travelwesternmassnews.com

Ways to stay protected from the summer sun

With summer just around the corner, everyone is excited to get back outdoors and start enjoying the weather, but while summer is the best time of year for many, it's also the time of year when people go out without properly preparing for the sun. Lifestyle expert Gretchen Connelie discusses some great tips on enjoying the summer while staying safe in the sun. (Segment sponsored by Tommy Bahama)
ApparelPopular Science

Stay cool this summer by making the right wardrobe choices

Summer’s right around the corner, but the heat is already on. From unrelenting sunshine to sizzling grills, feeling hot (and cooling down) are part of the daily grind now. PopSci is here to help you ease into the most scorching season with the latest science, gear, and smart DIY ideas. Welcome to Hot Month.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Massachusetts

Cool Off At The Hidden Swimming Hole In Massachusetts’ October Mountain State Forest

Looking for a perfect little forest hike with a cool and refreshing finish? Take the trail to Finerty Pond in October Mountain State Forest for a fun adventure through the woods and access to a secluded swimming hole. You’ll be glad you took the time to discover this hidden forest gem.  Visitors should park in […] The post Cool Off At The Hidden Swimming Hole In Massachusetts’ October Mountain State Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
ShoppingELLE DECOR

The 10 Best Cantilever Umbrellas to Shade Your Outdoor Space

Cantilever umbrellas are the solution for outdoor dining tables without center holes (if yours has a center hole, patio umbrella and base will suffice), and they're ideal for lounge-style seating areas because the base sits outside the cluster of furniture. There's an umbrella to suit just about every space, whether it's a tiny deck with a 36-inch table or a large patio that gets scorched by the midday sun. Along with providing shade, they're also a great way to add a pop of color when sofas and side chairs are done in neutral tones. And, if there's a sudden downpour during your barbecue, a cantilever umbrella will have you covered.
LifestyleThrive Global

A Special Needs Vacation

Beaches and blue skies bring an abundance of opportunities to get away and enjoy some summer fun. And on the heels of a global pandemic that kept many of us quarantined to our own zip codes for months on end, there’s no question we’re ready for adventure. While taking the...
Lifestylediscoverourcoast.com

Sights and Sounds of Our Coast

Visitors and locals alike often swoon over how beautiful the landscape along the North Coast is. And rightly so — its beauty is remarkable. But we rarely talk about what it sounds like. You know the sounds: the bark of the sea lions, Fort George Brewery’s 5 o’clock whistle, the gentle rush of waves hitting the shore.
Skin Carefox4now.com

Summer 2021: Staying Safe In The Sun

With summer just around the corner, everyone is excited to get outdoors and enjoy the weather. While this can be the best time of year for many, it’s also the time of year when people are most prone to going out without properly preparing for the sun. May is Skin...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Aulani Guests No Longer Required to Wear Masks Outdoors

Since Disneys Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii reopened last year, Guests were required to wear masks and face coverings in all locations including outdoors. The only exceptions to this rule was if you were in the pool or actively eating or drinking.Today, that mandate has been updated to say that masks and face coverings are now optional in outdoor common areas. The official update from Disney...