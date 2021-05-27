Cancel
Brains Of Indigenous Amazonian Group Age 70 Percent Slower Than Those Of Westerners

By Benjamin Taub
IFLScience
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of an indigenous Amazonian group known as the Tsimane experience significantly less brain atrophy than Americans and Europeans as they age, according to new research. The study authors believe that the active lifestyle and high-fiber diet of the Tsimane are the primary causes of this reduction in cerebral deterioration and that adopting elements of their way of life could help prevent age-related cognitive decline and dementia.

