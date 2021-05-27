Cancel
The Big Bad Morning Show Goes Behind Enemy Lines with Cleveland Browns Beat Reporter Mary Kay Cabot

By The Big Bad Morning Show
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Organized Team Activities are taking place around the NFL, which means the thick of the NFL season is right around the corner. On Thursday the Big Bad Morning Show invited Mary Kay Cabot, Browns beat reporter for Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, on to the show to discuss the Browns' 2021 offseason and what the upcoming regular season could hold for Cleveland. Last year the Browns had arguably their most successful season since the mid-90s. Putting together a 10-6 season and winning a playoff game for the first time since 1994 shows that this team has what it takes to win, but do they have the right ingredients to do even more? Rob explained why he feels that the Browns are the Ravens biggest competition in the AFC North now, but Mary Kay brings up one other QB in the division that could have a say in that. Plus, Mary Kay discusses the Browns 2021 draft, what to expect from Baker Mayfield in year four, and the piece that she did on defensive end Myles Garrett's mother, Audrey.

