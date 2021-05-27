Ignacio Aliseda is back in Chicago Fire training, and may be ready to play against CF Montreal

All eyes will be on Djordje Mihailovic when he returns to Soldier Field with CF Montreal to face his hometown club, the Chicago Fire, today at noon (WGN-TV and CFFC Live). After the war of words between Mihailovic and the Fire this week surrounding his December trade, this will be fun. Sure, it’s a mess, but it’s an extremely entertaining mess. Will he celebrate if he scores? Will his emotions get the best of him? Will the Fire have his number and keep him out of the game?