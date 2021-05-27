Nintendo Reportedly Planning to Release More Powerful Switch Model as Early as September

Evidence that Valve is working on a portable Switch-like device that will allow Steam users to play part of their game library on the go is starting to build up, with a new report from Ars Technica offering some potentials details on the project. Citing multiple sources "familiar with the matter," the publication says Valve has been working on an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls "on and off for some time." Taking a page from devices like the Aya Neo, the device will reportedly include an AMD or Intel system-on-a-chip while most likely coming with Linux. At least one prototype is said to be wider than the Nintendo Switch and features the usual assortment of console buttons, triggers, and joysticks. The prototype also includes a touchscreen and a Steam Controller-like touchpad.