Video Games

Nintendo Reportedly Planning to Release More Powerful Switch Model as Early as September

By Joe Price
Complex
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret there’s going to be a new Nintendo Switch in the future, but new reports suggest the upgraded model could come by September this year. Bloomberg reports that Nintendo is currently planning assembly for a release of a new Switch, which will be more powerful than the 2017 launch model, with hopes to have it hit store shelves this fall. With E3 just around the corner on June 12, Nintendo could even announce the model within weeks. It has been suggested that the Switch Pro, or whatever it might be called, could be revealed prior to E3 to allow publishers to showcase future Switch games that take advantage of the increased horsepower.

www.complex.com
