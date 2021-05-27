Cancel
Kelly Clarkson Will Take Over the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Time Slot in 2022

By Olivia Harvey
HelloGiggles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly is the new Ellen. The Kelly Clarkson Show will be moving into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's 3 p.m. ET time slot come 2022. DeGeneres's daytime talk show is officially ending after 19 seasons, and NBCUniversal has decided to take a chance on Season 3 of Clarkson's latest venture. "These...

hellogiggles.com
Kelly Clarkson
Ellen Degeneres
#Entertainment Tonight#Ellen Show#The Tonight Show#Show Time#Star#Executive Vice President#First Run Syndication
