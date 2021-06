First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that Matt Key, director of sales, data solutions, was named a winner of HousingWire's 2021 Rising Stars awards, which honors 50 industry leaders under the age of 40 for their innovative and valuable contributions to the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries. The winners were selected by HousingWire's Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact and personal success.