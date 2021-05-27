Cancel
Preview: KeyWe – Cute Co-Op Not to Be Overlooked!

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuirky co-op games are all the rage these days but does KeyWe stand a chance to deliver the thrills? Or is this one attempted delivery best left undelivered?. KeyWe is a ridiculous concept. Two Kiwi birds have been given charge of a post office and they are tasked with running the place, which means getting the mail out, getting the mail in, writing messages, and deciphering incoming telegrams. But why Kiwi birds? I’ve no idea why, but it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that these flightless birds (Jeff and Debra) are actually really fun to play as – they have no arms so they have to make do with smashing everything with their bums or pecking away with their beaks.

