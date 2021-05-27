Preview: KeyWe – Cute Co-Op Not to Be Overlooked!

After coming off one of the most satisfying co-op gaming experiences in recent years with It Takes Two (you can read more about the fun times that were had with the game with the SPC review), it only makes sense to follow that up with a special edition of The Tuesday 10s that focuses on ten of the better co-op games around. We'll be diving and delving into a lot of modern games, for sure, but there will be a couple classics tossed into this list as well. So, sit back, get comfortable, perhaps even get a buddy to read this article with you (as that would be rather fitting), and get ready for this latest installment of The Tuesday 10s!