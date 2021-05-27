Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/26/21: Ryne gives Tri-City a Full Nelson

The rest of the Diamondbacks affiliates had the day off. No highlighted hitting or pitching performances today as a result of the days off and the blow out in Reno’s game. Justin Donatella, Carlos Nava, Noé Ramirez all had very bad outings to start out the game, with three pitchers giving up 14 runs by the end of the fourth inning. Donatella went 1.2 innings, and allowed five runs on five hits and four walks, while striking out three. Donatella was hit especially hard, with four of the five hits going for extra bases, with a pair of doubles, a triple, and a three run home run allowed. Carlos Navas didn’t fair much better, with five runs allowed as well on four hits and two walks, though he wasn’t hit as hard, he also gave up a three run homer. Noé Ramirez was slightly better, but still awful in his inning of work, with four runs allowed on three hits and two walks, though he also was hit hard with a double and solo home run allowed. The rest of the pitching staff faired much better, stopping the bleeding for the Aces to attempt a comeback. Cameron Gann pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with just a hit allowed, and struck out a pair of batters. Nick Gardewine and West Tunnell pitched a scoreless inning each, with Gardewine allowing a hit, and both striking out a batter.