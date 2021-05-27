Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/26/21: Ryne gives Tri-City a Full Nelson

By Michael McDermott
azsnakepit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-1 record. Reno had the day off, but the two A ball affiliates pulled off wins. Top pitching prospects Ryne Nelson and Blake Walston shoved in their starts. In addition, we’re going to add a daily Alek Thomas statline to give the readers something to be hopeful for this year.

www.azsnakepit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#The League#Wild Game#Pitching Performance#Bb#K Ss#Sb#Rawhide#Rbi#Amarillo#Tri City#The Game#Hillsboro Hitters#Cf Jake Mccarthy#3b A J Vukovich#Ball#Ss Blaze Alexander#Visalia#Modesto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 5/26: Baumann reaches Bowie, gets blasted

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 5, Charlotte (White Sox) Knights 4. The Tides won for just the fifth time in the 2021 season on a walkoff sacrifice bunt attempt that turned into a throwing error that scored the winning run from second base. Take what you can get. This was the first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Weekly Minor League Recap: Putting in Workman

It was a great week for Detroit Tigers minor-league affiliates, as all four full-season squads had a winning record. Even the Tigers got in on the act, going 4-2 and completing their 8th no-hitter in franchise history. The story last week seemed to be offense, with the teams collectively averaging...
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Minor League Update for 5/25/21

Frisco starter Jake Latz had a stellar outing, throwing five shutout innings, allowing 1 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8. In his last three outings he has gone 14.2 IP without allowing a run, striking out 20, walking 4 and allowing 4 hits. Fernery Ozuna had a shutout inning of work. Joe Gatto struck out 3 and allowed 3 hits in 2 IP. Cole Uvila struck out 2 in an inning of work.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 5/24: Sunday a big day for the big prospects

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 4, Jacksonville (Marlins) Jumbo Shrimp 3, 11 inn. Trailing 3-2 going into the bottom of the 11th, the Tides rallied for a pair of runs, the first coming when Seth Mejias-Brean was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and the second coming on Austin Wynns’s single to win it.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Minor League Recap 5/24/2021: Reno Gets Blown Out

The rest of the Diamondbacks affiliates had the day off. No highlighted hitting or pitching performances today as a result of the days off and the blow out in Reno’s game. Justin Donatella, Carlos Nava, Noé Ramirez all had very bad outings to start out the game, with three pitchers giving up 14 runs by the end of the fourth inning. Donatella went 1.2 innings, and allowed five runs on five hits and four walks, while striking out three. Donatella was hit especially hard, with four of the five hits going for extra bases, with a pair of doubles, a triple, and a three run home run allowed. Carlos Navas didn’t fair much better, with five runs allowed as well on four hits and two walks, though he wasn’t hit as hard, he also gave up a three run homer. Noé Ramirez was slightly better, but still awful in his inning of work, with four runs allowed on three hits and two walks, though he also was hit hard with a double and solo home run allowed. The rest of the pitching staff faired much better, stopping the bleeding for the Aces to attempt a comeback. Cameron Gann pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with just a hit allowed, and struck out a pair of batters. Nick Gardewine and West Tunnell pitched a scoreless inning each, with Gardewine allowing a hit, and both striking out a batter.
Baseballazsnakepit.com

Minor League Recap 5/23/2021: Visalia Doubles Their Win Total in Two Days

The affiliates won three out of four games on Sunday, and nearly took all four with the Hops rallying from behind in the ninth to pull within a run of winning. Zach Lee got the start, and was solid in his five innings of work. Lee allowed a run on four hits and a walk, while striking out five. The lone run came via a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. Down one run, the Aces answered back with five runs in the top of the sixth. Juniel Querecuto singled, Seth Beer was hit by pitch, and Drew Ellis walked to load the bases. Henry Ramos reached on a fielder’s choice with an error on the play by the River Cats third baseman, allowing Querecuto to score. Matt Lipka hit a bases clearing double, scoring three more runs. Lipka then stole third, and scored on a Renae Martinez single. Alex Powers replaced Lee in the bottom of the sixth, and struck out one in his two scoreless innings, with a hit allowed, Jeremy Rhoades pitched a scoreless eighth inning, with a hit and walk allowed. The Aces added two more runs in the ninth after Renae Martinez walked, Jancarlos Cintron singled, and Nick Heath singled to load the bases. Juniel Querecuto then singled on a line drive to right, scoring two runs.
MLBPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

5/26 Gamethread: Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Two-game sweeps aren’t quite as exciting as three or four-game sweeps, but the San Francisco Giants should still go for one, in my opinion. Who: San Francisco Giants (29-19) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-31) When: 6:40 p.m. PT. Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona. Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/26/21: Little-league game in Syracuse

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (5-14) SYRACUSE 5, ROCHESTER 2 (BOX) Jerad Eickhoff had himself a little league game, tossing six scoreless innings and hitting a home run (!!!) in a 5-2 win. In more important news for the major league team, Seth Lugo got in another healthy rehab appearance, and while he allowed two runs and made an error, he also struck out two and was able to sit-down and go back out for a second inning. He’ll hopefully be back on the major league side soon.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 26

The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 4-3. The loss was Iowa’s fourth-straight defeat. Kohl Stewart took the loss despite turning in a good start. Stewart was charged with three runs on five hits over six innings. Stewart struck out six Saints and walked one. Trevor...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 5/28: Bannon injured, Sceroler rehabs at Norfolk

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 10, Charlotte (White Sox) Knights 7. Austin Wynns continued his strong start to the season with a 2-2 effort. Wynns led off the second inning with a solo home run and also walked twice, but did allow a run to score after a throwing error on a stolen base attempt. Mason McCoy finished 2-4 with a double and a walk. Ryan Ripken went 2-4 and also worked a walk.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Cubs vs. Pirates - 5/26/21

Chicago Cubs (25-22) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-29), May 26, 2021, 6:35 p.m. EST. Cubs: Trevor Williams (2-2, 5.97 ERA) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-2, 4.91 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Cubs. Joc Pederson (RF) Kris Bryant (1B) Javier Baez (SS) Ian Happ (CF) Willson Contreras (C) Raphael Ortega...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles minor league recap 5/31: Rutschman homers twice, Bradish gets first Triple-A win

The once-listless Tides are showing signs of life with five wins in their last six games, including a 4-1 series win over Charlotte that was sealed by, coincidentally, a 4-1 score. Kyle Bradish’s second start since his promotion to Triple-A went a lot better than his first, as he held the Knights to one run in five innings, racking up as many strikeouts (five) as baserunners. He earned his first win for Norfolk. Thomas Eshelman did solid duty in long relief with three scoreless innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Shea Langeliers homers three times

Shea Langeliers had a career night to lead a Mississippi win and his offensive success this season is opening eyes around the league. Gwinnett got a win behind a strong offensive showing and another good Kyle Muller start, while Joey Estes continued his dominance down in Augusta. It was an exciting day for the Atlanta Braves system with many prospects putting up great showings at every level.
MLBthecragandcanyon.ca

Zack Attack outduels Ryu as Astros lower the boom on Blue Jays

Former teammates with the Dodgers who throw from different sides of the mound, Hyun Jin Ryu and Zack Greinke cracked open a much-discussed three-game set at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field on Friday night. Mano-a-mano, pitch for pitch, the duo staged a personal duel, at least until the floodgates opened. Greinke easily...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Martin Maldonado (5 RBIs) leads Astros’ onslaught over Jays

Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam and had a career-best five RBIs, Carlos Correa added four RBIs with two home runs and the visiting Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 13-1 Friday night at Buffalo. Aledmys Diaz added three hits, including a solo home run, for the Astros who...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox reinstate IF/OF Andrew Vaughn off COVID-19 list

The Chicago White Sox reinstated rookie infielder/outfielder Andrew Vaughn off the COVID-19 list on Saturday. In a corresponding move, Chicago optioned infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte. Vaughn, 23, had been on the COVID-19 IL since Thursday as a precautionary measure, but he was able to take batting practice on...