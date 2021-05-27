Cancel
Legislation Introduced Seeking to Provide Collective Bargaining Rights to College Athletes

By Ben Pickman
 11 days ago
Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

U.S. senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced legislation on Thursday seeking to provide collective bargaining rights to college athletes.

Among other components of the proposed legislation, the College Athlete Right to Organize Act would amend the National Labor Relations Act and allow athletes to collectively bargain at any college, regardless of state laws. As part of the legislation, college athletes would also be deemed employees and schools would be employers.

“Big time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied its players economic and bargaining rights while treating them like commodities," Murphy said in a statement. “That’s why I’m introducing the College Athlete Right to Organize Act, which finally recognizes college athletes as employees and allows athletes to collectively bargain with their colleges and across conferences. Having the right to do so will help athletes get the pay and protections they deserve and forces the NCAA to treat them as equals rather than second-class citizens. It’s a civil rights issue, and a matter of basic fairness.”

A companion bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and Lori Trahan (D-MA.).

The introduction of the legislation comes as questions about how college athletes can financially benefit from their name, image and likeness become more prevalent.

Last week, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that a group of U.S. senators, led by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), are in deep negotiations on bipartisan legislation that "could help college sports avoid a chaotic quandary: schools and their athletes operating under differing state laws related to NIL."

“We are closer than we’ve ever been,” one Congressional source told Sports Illustrated. “But as you know, you can be close without getting across the finish line.”

The NCAA appears to be waiting to make pass its NIL policies until the ruling in the Supreme Court's NCAA v. Alston case, which focuses on whether the NCAA’s eligibility rules violate federal antitrust law. Nevertheless, lawmakers appear to be committed to re-evaluating the topic of college athlete compensation.

“Here’s the bottom line: legislation allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals is already becoming law at the state level, whether the NCAA wants it or not,” Murphy said in a recent statement to SI. “The NCAA says the sky will fall if these laws go into effect—let's see if that's true.”

Related
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio State Senator introduces bill for compensation for likeness, image for college athletes

Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) introduced a bill to legalize college athletes earning compensation from their name, image, and likeness. The bill prohibits any college, university, or intercollegiate athletic association from preventing a student from participating in athletics as a result of this compensation. Under the bill, student athletes will be permitted to obtain professional representation or enter into contracts for endorsements. The student must inform the college or university of their intent to enter into the contract at least 15 days before they enter into the contract.
Labor Issuesbloomberglaw.com

College Athletes Would Get Right to Unionize in Democrats’ Bill

College athletes would be treated as employees and get the right to form unions under legislation congressional Democrats are proposing. The bill, unveiled Thursday, would amend the National Labor Relations Act to define athletes as employees if they receive any compensation from their college. It would direct the National Labor Relations Board to consider athletes in the same athletic conference as part of the same bargaining unit. It would ban agreements such as scholarships that waive an athlete’s rights to bargain collectively.
NFLpepperdine.edu

Pepperdine Professor Alicia Jessop Drafts College Athlete Economic Freedom Act to Protect Legal Rights of Student-Athletes

Alicia Jessop, associate professor of sport administration at Seaver College, has worked this year with Connecticut senator Chris Murphy on drafting the College Athlete Economic Freedom Act, a bill aimed to restore the publicity rights of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) student-athletes. The right of publicity is a right under state law recognized by a large majority of American states that allows individuals to commercially benefit from the use of their names, images, and likenesses. Historically, however, the NCAA has prohibited student-athletes from exercising this right.
College SportsToledo Blade

Compensation for college athletes

Student athletes deserve the opportunity to earn money from their efforts, and the NCAA may finally agree to a rule change allowing it. In the meantime, state legislatures across the nation are moving the needle on the issue by passing their own laws regarding student athlete compensation. States that don’t jump on the bandwagon could find that their colleges are at a major disadvantage when it comes to recruiting.
Congress & Courtscorvallisadvocate.com

OR Lawmakers Allow Pay for College Athletes

Senate Bill 5 in a 23-6 vote. Senate President Peter Courtney has been promoting this bill since 2020. Now college athletes can hire sports agents to help them in negotiations and sign contracts so they can be compensated for use of their name, image, and likeness in endorsement deals and appearances. Athletes will also be allowed to accept food, lodging, insurance, and medical care as part of their compensation.
The Hill

GOP legislators seek to overhaul voter assistance rules

PHOENIX — Republican legislators intent on changing the way their states administer elections after President Biden won the White House last year are moving to tighten rules over how and whether a voter can receive assistance in casting his or her ballot, raising concerns among Democrats and disability advocates about ballot access at a time when election administration has become a fraught partisan issue.
Transgender School Athlete Ban Introduced In Florida

Despite widespread protests, and after months of heated debate on the issue, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill yesterday (Tuesday) - at a public bill signing event in Jacksonville, Florida - to make it illegal for transgender athletes to compete or participate in women's and girls' scholastic sports.