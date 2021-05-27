Cancel
Environment

This is why it’s good business to invest in nature conservation

By Johnny Wood
World Economic Forum
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature-based solutions can increase health, business and the economy. $133 billion is invested annually in sustainable solutions. Sustainable investments must increase to $536 billion per year by 2050, a UN, Forum report says. Government and private sector both have a role to play in boosting green investments. The UN's Inger...

www.weforum.org
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

G7 Leaders Unite Around Ambitious Global Conservation Agenda

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of seven of the 10 largest economies in the world united today in an ambitious agenda for the conservation of the planet, recognizing the critical role of nature in rebuilding the global economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. &#160;. "Action by...
EnvironmentBusiness Insider

Conservation Leaders in Ontario Recognized for their Work Protecting Nature

Ontario Nature's Conservation Award Recipients Announced. ONTARIO, June 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Nature celebrated 90 years of protecting wild species and spaces at its annual gathering and conservation awards ceremony on June 12, 2021. This year, Ontario Nature recognized the exceptional contributions to natural habitat protection made by organizations, individuals and companies. Their dedication inspires everyone to continue to fight to protect nature in Ontario.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Clean energy investment priority in developing economies

Paris [France], June 12 (ANI): The world's energy and climate future increasingly hinges on whether emerging and developing economies are able to successfully transition to cleaner energy systems, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The special report -- carried out in collaboration with the World...
EnvironmentOne Green Planet

UN Report Outlines Necessary Nature Investment

A new report by the United Nations (UN) outlines the investment needed to meet biodiversity, climate change, and land use targets. Approximately $4.1 trillion of investment is needed in nature by 2050. This number is triple the current investment. This is approximately 0.1% of global GSP in order to protect...
Economygloballandscapesforum.org

Mobilizing Private Finance for Nature

Biodiversity and ecosystem services, or nature for short, underpin many aspects of economic activity and are deteriorating at an unprecedented level, with potentially far-reaching implications for economies worldwide. Sustained ecosystem damage can trigger regime shifts and generate systemic impacts on human well-being and economies. For example, the degradation of natural ecosystems has been associated with an increase in the probability of emerging infectious diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely an example of how the disturbance of ecosystems can have systemic consequences. As biodiversity is often seen as a public and therefore open access good, its conservation, restoration, and sustainable use rely heavily on scarce public sector finance. Simultaneously, governments are spending vast amounts to promote economic activities that are potentially harmful to biodiversity.
AfricaWorld Economic Forum

How to grow Africa's next natural wonder

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Africa’s Great Green Wall Initiative is a bold movement launched by the African Union to restore degraded lands in the Sahel by 2030. The aim is to re-green an 8000km long area spanning the continent from Senegal to Djibouti. Growing this Natural World Wonder will be key to achieving sustainable development goals.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

What is mass balance and how can it help us transition to a circular economy?

Mass balance is a model that allows manufacturers to track how sustainable their products are. This creates trust within the value chain and can help industries identify the areas that can be improved. Borealis is one such company using this model to improve their products. We are beginning to understand...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

A healthy ocean is key to a healthy future

In early 2021, The UN declared the start to the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. Its aim is to promote science-based ocean and coastal management. 97% of the water on the planet’s surface is found in the oceans. Ocean evaporation provides 34% of the water that falls over...
Agriculture721news.com

DCNA Board Meeting: Strategizing Nature Conservation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Board of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) recently held their first Board Meeting for 2021 in a mixed virtual and in-person setting, making decisions and discussing strategies crucial to the ensuring of the continuation of the conservation management activities executed by the Park Management Organizations of all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean.
Environmentstartupnchill.com

To curb its carbon footprint Zomato commits to have an all-EV fleet by 2030

Zomato has committed to using only EVs for all its deliveries from 2030. The food-delivery company will join hands with the Climate Group and is also a part of their global electric mobility initiative, EV100. In this initiative, Zomato will adopt a 100% commitment of electric vehicles running on the road for deliveries. The company tweeted about it on June…
ScienceUN News Centre

UNESCO report highlights need for greater investment, diversity in science

Although spending on science has risen worldwide, greater investment is needed in the face of growing crises, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recommended in a new report published on Friday. The latest edition of its Science Report, which is published every five years, further reveals that...
Environmentinnovatorsmag.com

Why conservation matters

We must take strong conservation measures now to avert a biodiversity crisis that will be impossible for humanity to overcome. That is the very clear message from John Pickrell, my guest today on Inside Ideas. An award-winning journalist, John is the author of Flying Dinosaurs and Weird Dinosaurs, and the...
Environmentencorekalamazoo.com

It’s Natural

You’re outdoors, you’re giving back, and you’re experiencing some of the great natural resources in your own part of the world: Meet volunteer stewardship. Volunteer stewards are key to restoring and maintaining fragile native ecosystems across our region. Groups like the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, among others, are always looking for volunteer stewards to help care for parks and nature preserves, doing everything from maintaining trails to culling invasive species and planting wildflower seeds.
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

Agricultural productivity growth imperative for the future of food, agriculture

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. During the next 30 years, the world’s population will grow larger and more prosperous. Demand will soar for agricultural goods, especially high-value products, such as meat, milk, fruits and vegetables, timber, oilseeds, and bioenergy. Agricultural productivity growth is imperative for meeting the...