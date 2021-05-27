IFC Films Buys Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Benedetta’ Ahead of Cannes Debut (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has struck early, nabbing North American rights to “Benedetta” ahead of the erotic thriller’s premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film has drawn interest from a number of distributors due in part to its pedigree. “Benedetta” is directed by a master of the form, Paul Verhoeven, who previously oversaw “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall” and “Black Book.” It marks Verhoeven’s first directorial effort since his 2016 film “Elle,” which premiered in competition at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and earned an Oscar nomination for its star Isabelle Huppert.variety.com