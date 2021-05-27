Detroit’s rookie class all had their moments, but which will have the biggest impact next season?

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 108-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. IRON EIGHT – It was the Pistons fifth game of the week and they were without eight players. Before the first quarter was out, they were down another man. That’s a pretty good recipe for an uphill battle and that’s what the Pistons had on their hands. Chicago took a 10-point lead at the end of a quarter and the Pistons never got it back to single digits. Among the eight missing Pistons – Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Cory Joseph, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder, Dennis Smith Jr., Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo – was much of their scoring punch. That was further eaten into when Frank Jackson, averaging 12.4 points in 30 games since joining the rotation after the March All-Star break, left after playing the first eight minutes with a right ankle injury. That left the Pistons with an especially thin bench led by two second-round rookies, Saben Lee and Deividas Sirvydis, among their eight players available. It was a big night for the four 2020 draft picks, the players general manager Troy Weaver calls the “Core Four.” They combined for 73 points, 22 rebounds and 19 assists. Saddiq Bey hit 5 of 10 from the 3-point arc, putting him five ahead of Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards for the rookie lead in 3-pointers made with 164.