Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit’s rookie class all had their moments, but which will have the biggest impact next season?

By Sean Corp
Detroit Bad Boys
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Detroit Pistons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Sure, everyone is focused on the playoffs, but what Detroit Pistons fans really care...

www.detroitbadboys.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Nba Defense#Sb Nation Reacts#The Nba Draft#The Phoenix Suns#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#Goliath#Little Caesars Arena#Moments#Everything Lebron#3 Pointers#Footwork#Quality Defense#Quick Hands#Home#Frustrate Opponents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: 3 reasons Isaiah Stewart will be better than Wiseman

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart : Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Pistons didn’t get the first center in the 2020 NBA Draft, nor the second, but they may have gotten the best one when they drafted Isaiah Stewart. James...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Stewart is already a top shot blocker

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards goes to the basket against Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) The Detroit Pistons are getting exciting play from their four rookies including Isaiah Stewart. Stewart, nicknamed Beef Stew (with the T-shirt to prove it) has already...
NBAnumberfire.com

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart starting on Sunday in place of Mason Plumlee (rest)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Stewart returns to the starting five with Mason Plumlee resting once again on Sunday. Our models expect Stewart to play 29.3 minutes against the Bulls. Stewart's Sunday projection includes 10.8 points, 9.0 rebounds,...
NBADetroit Free Press

Why rookie big man Isaiah Stewart is going to keep jacking 3-pointers for Detroit Pistons

Since April 29, the player with the third-most 3-point attempts for the Detroit Pistons is a player who didn’t make his first until Feb. 9, 22 games into the season. Isaiah Stewart, a rookie drafted for his size than his shooting, has significantly expanded his volume during the last two weeks. He has 32 total attempts in his last eight games, narrowly edging out the 31 3-pointers he took during his first 60 games combined.
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons get strong performances from rookie class during 108-96 loss to Chicago Bulls

Despite the final score, Sunday's game was a promising one for the Detroit Pistons. All four of their 2020 draft picks shined, and Killian Hayes played the best all-around game of his young career. Hayes scored a career-high 21 points, dished eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds during the Pistons' 108-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Hayes also had seven turnovers, a blight on an otherwise strong performance.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Back in starting five

Stewart will start Sunday's game against Chicago, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports. After coming off the bench behind Mason Plumlee on Saturday night, Stewart will return to the lineup as Plumlee sits on the second half of the back-to-back. Plumlee has technically been the Pistons' No. 1 center, but his fantasy value has dropped off a cliff over the last few weeks amid an ultra-aggressive resting plan.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Hayes, Stewart, Sirvydis, Gottlieb, Varejao

The Pistons’ four rookie draft picks continue to receive extensive playing time and coach Dwane Casey is encouraged by the progress of the team’s so-called “Core Four,” Keith Langlois of Pistons.com writes. That quartet of Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee combined for 73 points, 22 rebounds and 19 assists against the Bulls on Sunday. “It’s another area of growth, of toughness,” Casey said. “If you win with toughness in this league, we’d have won quite a few games. Those guys toughed it out – mentally, physically – and it says a lot about their character, who they are as people.”
NBAchatsports.com

Isaiah Stewart’s remarkable unremarked all-around game

Killian Hayes receives the most hype and Saddiq Bey garners most of the headlines. It makes sense. Hayes is a lottery pick at perhaps the most consequential position on the floor and is the anointed point guard of the future in Detroit. Bey is the plug and play guy who fell in the first round and would likely have broken the rookie record for most 3-pointers in a season if the pandemic hadn’t lopped 10 games off the schedule.
NBAnumberfire.com

Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (personal) out for Friday's game against Denver

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is ruled out for Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Stewart will miss Friday's matchup against the Nuggets after Detroit's rookie was ruled out for personal reasons. Expect Sekou Doumbouya to play more minutes in a matchup against a Denver unit ranked 13th in defensive efficiency.
NBANBA

Too many turnovers, but Pistons rookies continue late-season push in loss to T-wolves

Sometimes the box score only tells you the outline of the game it documents. And sometimes it tells you the whole story – lock, stock and barrel. File Tuesday’s 119-100 loss to Minnesota in the latter category – and then file it in the circular file. The Pistons committed a season-high 28 turnovers – they’d matched their previous season high of 24 before the third quarter was finished – in their loss to the Timberwolves, a game with significant draft lottery implications.
NBANBA

Big nights for ‘Core Four’ rookies as Pistons play shorthanded in loss to Chicago

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 108-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. IRON EIGHT – It was the Pistons fifth game of the week and they were without eight players. Before the first quarter was out, they were down another man. That’s a pretty good recipe for an uphill battle and that’s what the Pistons had on their hands. Chicago took a 10-point lead at the end of a quarter and the Pistons never got it back to single digits. Among the eight missing Pistons – Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Cory Joseph, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder, Dennis Smith Jr., Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo – was much of their scoring punch. That was further eaten into when Frank Jackson, averaging 12.4 points in 30 games since joining the rotation after the March All-Star break, left after playing the first eight minutes with a right ankle injury. That left the Pistons with an especially thin bench led by two second-round rookies, Saben Lee and Deividas Sirvydis, among their eight players available. It was a big night for the four 2020 draft picks, the players general manager Troy Weaver calls the “Core Four.” They combined for 73 points, 22 rebounds and 19 assists. Saddiq Bey hit 5 of 10 from the 3-point arc, putting him five ahead of Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards for the rookie lead in 3-pointers made with 164.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Won't play Friday

Stewart (personal) is listed as out for Friday's game against Denver. Stewart will be sidelined for the first time since the beginning of the season due to a personal matter. Considering that Detroit has just one more game after Friday, he may be done for the season. Across 68 games thus far, Stewart has averaged 7.9 points on 55.3 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.
NBAuwdawgpound.com

NBA Dawgs: End of Regular Season

And just like that, the regular season is over. Just about 5 months after it began. That means the playoffs are coming up for a number of your favorite former Huskies while the season is over for others. If you haven’t been following along with the NBA we’ll go through all of them in order of how their team ended up finishing. Which means first up is a certain player on the Eastern Conference #1 seed...
NBAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Pistons Ready to Rebuild Around the Relentless Stewart

Detroit didn't know exactly what it was getting in Isaiah Stewart, the 16th overall NBA draft pick and an old-school player who skeptics said had showed up in the league a decade too late. With the Pistons' season ending on Sunday, the former University of Washington big man has showed...
NBANew York Post

Knicks want to hang onto ‘unsung hero’ Reggie Bullock

LOS ANGELES — It’s been the perfect match. Reggie Bullock has meshed with Tom Thibodeau’s grinding coaching style. Bullock has fit in spectacularly with Julius Randle as a stirring offensive tandem. Thibodeau and Randle will certainly be here next season. Bullock?. Some things will have to transpire, but Thibodeau sounds...
NBAnewsbrig.com

These looked nothing like your Knicks, Tom Thibodeau

Your Knicks, sorry 105-94 losers to the Hawks, are in a 2-1 first-round playoff hole and looked nothing like your Knicks in a disastrous Game 3 loss at howling State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Now is the time for you to be that great coach your team needs. Tom Thibodeau...
NBANBC Sports

Booker sinks game-winning free throws with 2.4 seconds left, Suns top Blazers

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker wasn’t at his best Thursday night. Regardless, there was no question he was getting the ball with the game on the line. Booker received the inbounds pass, was fouled and made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.