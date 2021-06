Apple employees will be physically returning to work in September, coming into the office three times a week, CEO Tim Cook reportedly told employees via email Wednesday. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), soon to be one of the Triangle's largest employers and the most valuable company in the world with a $2 trillion market cap, is the latest entity to signal when and how it will shift gears in a post-pandemic landscape. Some of its biggest rivals have already taken similar steps – Facebook (Nasdaq: FB)., for example, started to allow some offices to reopen last month at 10 percent capacity – but Apple has offered a more specific re-entry plan than most.