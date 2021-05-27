Spiritfarer Rides to Retail on July 27th for PS5, Nintendo Switch
Spiritfarer will be getting a second later this summer as the game will bag a physical release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. iam8bit, Thunder Lotus Games, and Skybound Games have announced today that Spiritfarer will be getting a physical edition on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27th, with the PS4 version retailing at $29.99/€29.99 and the Switch version going for $34.99/€34.99. Retailers begin taking pre-orders today.pureplaystation.com