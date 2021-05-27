Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryville, TN

Report: Woman drove through vaccination tent to protest

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 17 days ago

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee woman accused of driving through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent as a form of protest has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment, according to a police report.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was arrested after a Blount County deputy witnessed her driving through the tent at a vaccine distribution event Monday at Foothills Mall in Maryville, according to news outlets, which cited an incident report.

The report said more than a dozen health department and national guard personnel were inside the tent.

“I had several victims tell me she almost hit them as she fled through the tent at high speeds,” the deputy wrote in the report. “I was advised that they were within inches and feet of the vehicle as it came through the tent. Several victims stated that they thought the driver was going to kill them.”

After the deputy stopped Brown, she told him she drove through the site to protest the vaccine and was only traveling 5 miles per hour, the report said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Brown has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
28K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Maryville, TN
Society
Maryville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Maryville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
Maryville, TN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Christine#Protest Riot#Police Report#County Police#Ap#National Guard Personnel#The Associated Press#Foothills Mall#Driving#Deputy#Health Department#Tenn#News Outlets#Blount County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
United States National Guard
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A woman was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a car during a protest in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, police said Monday. The suspect was pulled from his car by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash and is now in custody and being treated for injuries at a hospital, police said on Twitter. Police did not say how the man was hurt or give the extent of his injuries. His motive was not immediately known.
Florida StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Florida man fatally shoots father of underage girl he was dating, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot the father of the underage girl he was dating Friday morning during an argument with the man, investigators said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr. grabbed a shotgun and fired it around 5:49 a.m. at the father who was upset about his 17-year-old daughter’s relationship with the man, WTSP reported.
Austin, TXPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A man has died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police said Sunday. Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting,...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Minneapolis protest: 1 dead, suspect in custody after driver strikes demonstrators

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and a suspect is in police custody after a driver struck a group of protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday, authorities said. According to the Star Tribune, the incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Girard Avenue and Lake Street, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the shooting of Winston Smith Jr., a Black man who was killed by a U.S. Marshals task force June 3.
Texas StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

8 hurt as vehicle crashes guard rail at Texas race track

FABENS, Texas — (AP) — Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas. The El Paso County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that at 6:35 p.m., a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and into spectators.
TrafficPosted by
WHIO Dayton

DeWine, OSHP release Distracted Driving Dashboard

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gov. Mike DeWine have introduced a new dashboard to help in the effort the lower the number of distracted driving violations. The Distracted Driving Dashboard, part of the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety, is devoted to distracted driving enforcement and education. According...
Springfield, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Crews responding to reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews are responding to a reported shooting on S. Center Blvd. in Springfield. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was an individual who had been shot on the 1400 block of S. Center Blvd. at approximately 11:22 p.m. Regional dispatch confirmed crews were responding to a scene...
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates, and experts warn that relief from the pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get inoculated.
California StateWHIO Dayton

WATCH: California couple reunited with stolen dog in heartwarming video

SAN FRANCISCO — A California couple and their Yorkshire terrier are together again after the dog was stolen last week in San Francisco, authorities said. According to KGO-TV, Jacqueline Zavala Lee and Refugio Zavala, both of Stockton, were celebrating their 12th anniversary in San Francisco on Thursday night and briefly left their 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Leo, in their parked car.
Tennessee StatePosted by
John M. Dabbs

Johnson City Responds to EMS Week

This week celebrates National EMS Week in the United States. In the State of Tennessee, the Governor usually designates Rescue Squad Week to coincide with EMS Week. Most of the active rescue squads in the state provide Emergency Medical Service besides rescue.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...