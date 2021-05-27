Cancel
YMCA to open branch at Ballpark Commons in Franklin, nears new downtown site

By Rich Kirchen
bizjournals
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, which has been in a pullback mode in recent years, will expand in Milwaukee’s suburbs with a new-concept boutique branch at Ballpark Commons in Franklin while exploring new locations in downtown Milwaukee and Milwaukee’s north side. The Franklin YMCA will open in October in 16,000...

www.bizjournals.com
