Villarreal torpedo their far wealthier and more illustrious opponents
Following 120 minutes of largely sterile and low-rent football, Wednesday night’s Big Vase final was eventually settled by a penalty shoot-out of the highest quality, with 20 of the 22 players on the pitch stepping up and scoring before it came down to the two goalkeepers. Proving as incapable of taking spot-kicks as he is of saving them, David de Gea missed No 11 for Manchester United and bore the countenance of an extremely forlorn werewolf lost in a cloud of mustard gas as the players of Villarreal’s “Yellow Submarine” swarmed past him, submerging their own keeper Gerónimo Rulli in a celebratory pile-on after torpedoing their far wealthier and more illustrious English opponents.www.theguardian.com