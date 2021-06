TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Six people and their pets had to be rescued when an apartment in Tempe went up in flames on Saturday. Firefighters were called out to a complex on Broadway Road just west of McClintock Drive around 7 p.m. Fire officials said one adult, five kids and three dogs were trapped so crews got them out safely. The fire call was bumped up to a first alarm, which means dozens more firefighters and resources showed up to put out the flames. Investigators said there were no people injured but firefighters used a FIDO bag to try and save one of the dogs. Sadly that dog died.