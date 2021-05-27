Cancel
"School of Rock” Drummer Kevin Clark Has Died at 32

Kevin Clark, best known for his role of drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the popular 2003 film School of Rock, has died following an accident, the Chicago Tribune reported on May 26. Chicago police confirmed Kevin’s death, stating he ran a red light while riding his bicycle in Avondale,...

