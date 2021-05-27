Julio Jones could be traded as early as next week, per Dianna Russini
Dianna Russini of ESPN reports there is a sense around the league that Falcons WR Julio Jones could be traded as early as next week. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Russini adds that the team has discussed several trade offers for Jones, including an offer for a future first-round pick. It suddenly seems as if a trade surrounding the star wide receiver is more likely to occur than not. So far there have been links to the 49ers, Patriots, Titans, and Colts, among others.www.fantasypros.com