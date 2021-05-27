Cancel
Julio Jones could be traded as early as next week, per Dianna Russini

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDianna Russini of ESPN reports there is a sense around the league that Falcons WR Julio Jones could be traded as early as next week. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Russini adds that the team has discussed several trade offers for Jones, including an offer for a future first-round pick. It suddenly seems as if a trade surrounding the star wide receiver is more likely to occur than not. So far there have been links to the 49ers, Patriots, Titans, and Colts, among others.

NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Report: Peter King says “60-40 Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day”

Peter King of NBC Sports is one of the most plugged-in national reports the NFL media has. When he speaks, people tend to listen. He has been harping on the sense he gets from the Falcons about trading away Julio Jones, and in his latest Football Morning in America column, King said, “I’d call it 60-40 that Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day.”
NFLfantasypros.com

Sell High Dynasty Targets: Post-NFL Draft (2021 Fantasy Football)

Now that dynasty fantasy football rookie drafts are wrapping up, it’s time to turn our focus back to our rosters and look at how we can trade for what we need in our lineups to contend for the championship. Hopefully, you added some great lottery tickets to your bench, but let’s try to win the title this year too.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Top WR-CB Matchups of the 2021 NFL Schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule reveal means incredible storylines and must-see prime-time games. Dialing in a little closer, it also means some epic player matchups. And perhaps no area is more attention-worthy than the razzle-dazzle that occurs when the premium positions of wide receiver and cornerback collide. Whether it's the biggest...
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Latest On Texans, Deshaun Watson

Earlier this year, the Houston Texans were firm in their “no trade” attitude towards superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson. But, that all changed when a cascade of sexual assault allegations rained down on the franchise QB just a few months ago. Now, with no swift end in sight for Watson’s ongoing...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLUSA Today

Washington should not trade for Julio Jones

All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear on Monday he wants out of Atlanta. In a phone call with Shannon Sharpe on the show “Undisputed,” Jones was asked about Atlanta, and he responded, “I’m out of there, man.”. It was later revealed Jones asked the Falcons for a trade...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons aren’t going to pay Julio Jones & Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that...
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Julio Jones Trade – Where will Julio Play Next Season?

So far it has been one of the most entertaining NFL off-seasons thus far. First, we heard about the turmoil surrounding the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson. Watson was not happy about being involved in the General Manager and head coaching hiring process. Next, we saw the frustration Aaron Rodgers had with the Green Packers dating back to last season, and now coming out and wanting to play for another team. That means it is time to fire up trade odds for Julio Jones.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons will 'probably' make Julio Jones trade this summer

A Julio Jones trade is feeling more inevitable for the Atlanta Falcons. In an offseason that saw the front office take drastic steps to get under the NFL salary cap, new general manager Terry Fontenot may now be forced to make the one move he has been trying desperately to avoid.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peter King Names 2 Teams He Could See Trading For Julio Jones

After an offseason of speculation, it appears that Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons are headed for a break-up. The 32-year-old wide receiver told Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed that he wants out of the organization that he’s spent his entire career with. However, it’s still unclear where Jones will...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Julio Jones hints trade is coming, suggests where he wants to play next

Speculation surrounding the Atlanta Falcons trading Julio Jones has grown exponentially over the last week. But does it count as ‘speculation’ if new info comes from Jones himself?. That was the case on Monday when Jones appeared on FOX’s Undisputed. Well, ‘appeared’ might be the wrong word. Hosts Skip Bayless...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLCBS 46

Julio Jones seems to confirm trade rumors, where will he end up next?

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Over the weekend, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was spotted wearing a Dallas Cowboys hoodie in a picture posted to social media, adding to a slew of trade rumors. During the FS1's "Undisputed" Monday Morning show, host Shannon Sharpe called Jones on live television to ask him...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Report: Julio Jones requested trade months ago

Since the rumors started to flare up that Julio Jones could potentially be traded, the talk has centered around new general manager Terry Fontenot and why he would be orchestrating this deal. Wouldn’t Arthur Smith want to keep one of the greatest receivers to every play? Wouldn’t his offense benefit from having this guy, even if just for one more year? Didn’t a change to Grady Jarrett’s contract make more sense?