Julio Jones could be traded as early as next week, per Dianna Russini

So far it has been one of the most entertaining NFL off-seasons thus far. First, we heard about the turmoil surrounding the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson. Watson was not happy about being involved in the General Manager and head coaching hiring process. Next, we saw the frustration Aaron Rodgers had with the Green Packers dating back to last season, and now coming out and wanting to play for another team. That means it is time to fire up trade odds for Julio Jones.