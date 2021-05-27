Cancel
Chemistry

Nickel-aluminium pincer complexes undergo cooperative bond activation

By Andrew J. Bissette
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis acid additives such as aluminium can enable fascinating new reactivity in transition metal catalysts, but few catalytic intermediates have been characterised. Now, a nickel-aluminium pincer complex offers new mechanistic insight into transmetalation, and new potential for reactivity. Heterobimetallic complexes of nickel and aluminium offer great potential for catalytic bond...

www.nature.com
ChemistryPhys.org

Novel compound reveals fundamental properties of smallest carbon nanotubes

Chemical rings of carbon and hydrogen atoms curve to form relatively stable structures capable of conducting electricity and more—but how do these curved systems change when new components are introduced? Researchers based in Japan found that, with just a few sub-atomic additions, the properties can pivot to vary system states and behaviors, as demonstrated through a new synthesized chemical compound.
ChemistryAzom.com

Time-Resolved X-Ray Crystallography Sheds Light on Phase Changes in Ceramics

Ceramic materials, known for their crack resistance, find applications in various industries, ranging from dentistry to aerospace engineering. Reinforcing these materials to enhance their safety and efficiency is a major area of research. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba have used time-resolved X-ray diffraction to visualize transformation toughening in zirconia...
Industrymining.com

FPX Nickel tests potential carbon neutral operation at Baptiste

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX) has reported positive results from the expanded fields tests of direct air carbon capture in tailings at its Baptiste project in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. Carbon sequestration rates at the project were 50% greater than the average rates of capture at BHP’s (NYSE: BHP) Mount Keith nickel mine in Western Australia.
ChemistryNature.com

Ultrasonic activation of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) enables piezocatalytic generation of reactive oxygen species

Controlled generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) is essential in biological, chemical, and environmental fields, and piezoelectric catalysis is an emerging method to generate ROS, especially in sonodynamic therapy due to its high tissue penetrability, directed orientation, and ability to trigger in situ ROS generation. However, due to the low piezoelectric coefficient, and environmental safety and chemical stability concerns of current piezoelectric ROS catalysts, novel piezoelectric materials are urgently needed. Here, we demonstrate a method to induce polarization of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) (PTFE) particles (
PhysicsNature.com

Reply to: Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

In our Letter published in 20151, we reported epitaxial growth of perovskite around PbS quantum dots. The quantum dot surface is passivated by the crystalline perovskite scaffolding without the need of conventional ligands, leading to a two-orders-of-magnitude enhancement in the photoluminescence quantum yield in infrared quantum dot films. This material provided efficient charge carrier transfer from the perovskite to the quantum dots, enabling sensitization.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental observation of non-Abelian topological charges and edge states

In the last few decades, topological phase1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 has emerged as a new classification of matter states beyond the Ginzburg–Landau symmetry-breaking paradigm. The underlying global invariant is usually well characterized by integers, such as Chern numbers or winding numbers—the Abelian charges12,13,14,15. Very recently, researchers proposed the notion of non-Abelian topological charges16,17,18,19, which possess non-commutative and fruitful braiding structures with multiple (more than one) bandgaps tangled together. Here we experimentally observe the non-Abelian topological charges in a time-reversal and inversion-symmetric transmission line network. The quaternion-valued non-Abelian topological charges are clearly mapped onto an eigenstate-frame sphere. Moreover, we find a non-Abelian quotient relation that provides a global perspective on the distribution of edge/domain-wall states. Our work opens the door towards characterization and manipulation of non-Abelian topological charges, which may lead to interesting observables such as trajectory-dependent Dirac/Weyl node collisions in two-dimensional systems16,17,20, admissible nodal line configurations in three dimensions16,19,20, and may provide insight into certain strongly correlated phases of twisted bilayer graphene21.
PhysicsPhys.org

Compositional dependence of perovskite nanocrystal properties

Researchers from Skoltech and Ludwig Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany have studied the fundamental properties of halide perovskite nanocrystals, a promising class of optoelectronic materials. Using a combination of theory and experiment, they were able to show and explain an intricate connection between composition, light-induced lattice dynamics, and stability of the materials. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
ScienceNature.com

Spatiotemporal imaging and pharmacokinetics of fluorescent compounds in zebrafish eleuthero-embryos after different routes of administration

Zebrafish (Danio rerio) is increasingly used to assess the pharmacological activity and toxicity of compounds. The spatiotemporal distribution of seven fluorescent alkyne compounds was examined during 48 h after immersion (10 µM) or microinjection (2 mg/kg) in the pericardial cavity (PC), intraperitoneally (IP) and yolk sac (IY) of 3 dpf zebrafish eleuthero-embryos. By modelling the fluorescence of whole-body contours present in fluorescence images, the main pharmacokinetic (PK) parameter values of the compounds were determined. It was demonstrated that especially in case of short incubations (1–3 h) immersion can result in limited intrabody exposure to compounds. In this case, PC and IP microinjections represent excellent alternatives. Significantly, IY microinjections did not result in a suitable intrabody distribution of the compounds. Performing a QSPkR (quantitative structure-pharmacokinetic relationship) analysis, LogD was identified as the only molecular descriptor that explains the final uptake of the selected compounds. It was also shown that combined administration of compounds (immersion and microinjection) provides a more stable intrabody exposure, at least in case of a prolonged immersion and compounds with LogD value > 1. These results will help reduce the risk of false negative results and can offer an invaluable input for future translational research and safety assessment applications.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New study presents tip-induced nano-engineering of strain, bandgap, and exciton funneling in 2D semiconductors

(Nanowerk News) A research team, led by Professor Kyoung-Duck Park in the Department of Physics at UNIST has succeeded in investigating and controlling the physical properties of naturally-formed nanoscale wrinkles in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors. This is thanks to their previously-developed hyperspectral adaptive tip-enhanced photoluminescence (a-TEPL) spectroscopy. This will be a major step forward in developing paper-thin, ultra-flexible displays.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of domain wall bimerons in chiral magnets

Topological defects embedded in or combined with domain walls have been proposed in various systems, some of which are referred to as domain wall skyrmions or domain wall bimerons. However, the experimental observation of such topological defects remains an ongoing challenge. Here, using Lorentz transmission electron microscopy, we report the experimental discovery of domain wall bimerons in chiral magnet Co-Zn-Mn(110) thin films. By applying a magnetic field, multidomain structures develop, and simultaneously, chained or isolated bimerons arise as the localized state between the domains with the opposite in-plane components of net magnetization. The multidomain formation is attributed to magnetic anisotropy and dipolar interaction, and domain wall bimerons are stabilized by the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction. In addition, micromagnetic simulations show that domain wall bimerons appear for a wide range of conditions in chiral magnets with cubic magnetic anisotropy. Our results promote further study in various fields of physics.
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Insights into the Coadsorption and Reactivity of O and CO on Ru(0001) and Their Coverage Dependence

Using density functional theory and an exchange-correlationfunctional that includes the van der Waals interaction, we study the coadsorption of CO on Ru(0001) saturated with 0.5 ML of oxygen. Different coexisting CO coverages are considered that are experimentally motivated, the room temperaturecoverage consisting of 0.5 ML-O + 0.25 ML-CO (low coverage), the saturation coverage achieved at low temperatures (0.5 ML-O + 0.375 ML-CO, intermediate coverage), and the equally mixed monolayer that is stable according to our calculations but not experimentally observed yet (0.5 ML-O + 0.5 ML-CO, high coverage). For each coverage, we study the competition between the desorption and oxidation of CO on the corresponding optimized structure by analyzing their reaction energies and minimum energy reaction paths. The desorption process is endothermic at all coverages, although the desorption energy decreases as the CO coverage increases. The process itself (and also the reverted adsorption) becomes more involved at the intermediate and high coverages because of the appearance of a physisorption well and concomitant energy barrier separating it from the chemisorbed state. Remarkably, the oxidation of CO, which is endothermic at low coverages, turns exothermic at the intermediate and high coverages. In all cases, the minimum reaction path for oxidation, which involves the chemisorbed and physisorbed CO2, is ruled by one of the large energy barriers that protect these molecular states. Altogether, the larger activation energies for oxidation as compared to those for desorption and the extreme complexity of the oxidation against the desorption paths explain that CO desorption dominates over the oxidation in experiments.
Industryarxiv.org

Photonically-confined solar cells: prospects for exceeding the Shockley-Queisser limit

The Shockley-Queisser (SQ) limit, introduced by W. Shockley and H. J. Queisser in 1961, is the most well-established fundamental efficiency limit for single-junction photovoltaic solar cells. For widely-studied semiconductors such as Si, GaAs and lead-halide perovskite, the SQ limits under standard solar illumination (1-sun) are 32.7%, 32.5% and 31% for bandgaps of 1.12 eV, 1.43 eV and 1.55 eV, respectively. Here, we propose that the fundamental efficiency limits for single-junction solar cells may be surpassed via photon confinement, substantially raising the theoretical limits to 49%, 45.2% and 42.1% for Si, GaAs and methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3) perovskite cells under 1-sun. Such enhancement is possible through the containment of luminescent photons within the solar cell, allowing the suppression of both non-radiative and radiative recombination losses, which were considered inevitable in the classical SQ model. Importantly, restricting photon emission from the solar cells raises the open-circuit voltage (VOC) to values approaching the semiconductor bandgaps, surpassing the theoretical VOC values predicted by the SQ model. The fill factors of the cells are expected to increase substantially, resulting in current-voltage characteristics with very-high squareness for ideal diode operation. Our work introduces a new framework for improving solar cell performance beyond the conventional limits.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers quantify thermodynamic interplay during protein co-aggregation

Co-aggregation of multiple pathogenic proteins is common in neurodegenerative diseases. However, the deconvolution of such biochemical process is still challenging. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Liu Yu from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a dual-color fluorogenic thermal shift assay to simultaneously demonstrate the aggregation of two different proteins and quantitatively study their thermodynamic stability during co-aggregation.
ChemistryNature.com

Strain-tunable triple point Fermions in diamagnetic rare-earth half-Heusler alloys

Topologically non-trivial electronic structure is a feature of many rare-earth half-Heusler alloys, which host atoms with high spin-orbit coupling bringing in the non-triviality. In this article, using the first-principles simulations, rare-earth half-Heusler YPdBi, ScPdBi, LaPdBi, LuPdBi, YPtBi and LuPtBi alloys are studied under strain to reveal multiple band inversions associated with topological phase transitions. From our simulations we find that, as a result of first band-inversion, the Brillouin zone of the diamagnetic half-Heusler alloys hosts eight triple points whereas, the second band inversion causes the emergence of sixteen more triple points. These band-inversions are observed to be independent of the spin-orbit coupling and are the reason behind increasing occupation of bismuth 7s orbitals as volume of the unit cell increases. The surface electronic transport in different triple point semi-metallic phases is found to evolve under strain, as the number of Fermi arcs change due to multiple band inversions. Once the second band inversion occurs, further application of tensile strain does not increase the number of triple points and Fermi arcs. However, increasing tensile strain (or decreasing compressive strain) pushes the triple point crossing to higher momenta, making them more effective as source of highly mobile electrons. These observations make a pathway to tune the bulk as well as surface transport through these semi-metals by application of tensile or compressive strain depending on the unstrained relative band-inversion strength of the material.
ChemistryNature.com

Living fabrication of functional semi-interpenetrating polymeric materials

Cell-mediated living fabrication has great promise for generating materials with versatile, programmable functions. Here, we demonstrate the engineering of living materials consisting of semi-interpenetrating polymer networks (sIPN). The fabrication process is driven by the engineered bacteria encapsulated in a polymeric microcapsule, which serves as the initial scaffold. The bacteria grow and undergo programmed lysis in a density-dependent manner, releasing protein monomers decorated with reactive tags. Those protein monomers polymerize with each other to form the second polymeric component that is interlaced with the initial crosslinked polymeric scaffold. The formation of sIPN serves the dual purposes of enhancing the mechanical property of the living materials and anchoring effector proteins for diverse applications. The material is resilient to perturbations because of the continual assembly of the protein mesh from the monomers released by the engineered bacteria. We demonstrate the adoption of the platform to protect gut microbiota in animals from antibiotic-mediated perturbations. Our work lays the foundation for programming functional living materials for diverse applications.
ChemistryPhys.org

Activation of carbon-fluorine bonds via cooperation of a photocatalyst and tin

Fluorinated compounds are an important group of compounds that are widely used in pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, functional resins, and organic electronic materials. In particular, perfluorinated compounds with multiple carbon-fluorine bonds are attracting attention because of their high thermal and chemical stability and various excellent properties such as water and oil repellency and chemical resistance.
ChemistryAzom.com

New Tantalum-Based Catalyst for Selective Activation of C-H Bond in Methanol

Future photochemistry will help develop human industry without smoke and bring a promising civilization that depends on the use of solar energy rather than fossil energy. Photochemistry has been useful in regulating several reaction processes, particularly for the complicated reactions that include selective C-C coupling and C-H activation in chemical synthesis.
PhysicsNature.com

Magnetic and structural properties of the solid solution CuAlGaO

CuAl2O4 is a ternary oxide spinel with Cu2+ ions (\(s=1/2\)) primarily populating the A-site diamond sublattice. The compound is reported to display evidence of spin glass behavior but possess a non-frozen magnetic ground state below the transition temperature. On the other hand, the spinel CuGa2O4 displays spin glass behavior at ~ 2.5 K with Cu2+ ions more readily tending to the B-site pyrochlore sublattice. Therefore, we investigate the magnetic and structural properties of the solid solution CuAl2(1-x)Ga2xO4 examining the evolution of the magnetic behavior as Al3+ is replaced with a much larger Ga3+ ion. Our results show that the Cu2+ ions tend to migrate from tetrahedral to octahedral sites as the Ga3+ ion concentration increases, resulting in a concomitant change in the glassy magnetic properties of the solution. Results indicate glassy behavior for much of the solution with a general trend towards decreasing magnetic frustration as the Cu2+ ion shifts to the B-site. However, the \(x=0.1\) and 0.2 members of the system do not show glassy behavior down to our measurement limit (1.9 K) suggesting a delayed spin glass transition. We suggest that these two members are additional candidates for investigation to access highly frustrated exotic quantum states.