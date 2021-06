MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s soccer team closed out the 2020-21 season with a 3-1 loss to the University of Northwestern in the UMAC 3rd Place Match on Saturday at Big Cat Stadium. The Cougars end the year with an overall record of 6-5-0. The match was more or less settled in the opening minutes. Megan Moeller decimated a shell-shocked Minnesota Morris defense with goals in the second and third minutes to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. The Cougars did well to grow into the match from there, but a save from Ellie Fryer on a close-range shot from Monica Calderon and a team save off the line on a header from Hannah Pedderson kept the Eagles out in front by a pair of goals heading to the break.