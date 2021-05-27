Cancel
Full Trailer: Rose Byrne In Apple’s “Physical”

By Garth Franklin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a brief teaser the other week, Apple TV+ has released the full trailer for their new series “Physical”. Rose Byrne leads this dark comedy set in 1980s San Diego in which quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife Sheila Rubin is battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image – that is until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

TV & Videosithinkdiff.com

Apple TV+ releases official trailer of upcoming drama series ‘Physical’ coming on June 18

The official trailer of Apple TV+’s new ‘Physical’ series is out now. Starring Sheila Rubin as Rose Byrne, ‘Physical’ is a motivational drama series situated in the 1980s San Diego. The show is directed and executive produced by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing. Other executive producers of the series are Annie Weisman, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, and others.
