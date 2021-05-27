New President, CEO at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
Following 21 years as President and CEO of the world’s largest children’s museum, Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen has decided to retire. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Board of Trustees has been working closely with Dr. Patchen over the last two years to prepare for his retirement and has unanimously selected Executive Vice President Jennifer Pace Robinson, a 29-year Museum veteran, to succeed Dr. Patchen as President and CEO.buildingindiana.com