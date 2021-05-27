Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

New President, CEO at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

By News Release
buildingindiana.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing 21 years as President and CEO of the world’s largest children’s museum, Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen has decided to retire. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Board of Trustees has been working closely with Dr. Patchen over the last two years to prepare for his retirement and has unanimously selected Executive Vice President Jennifer Pace Robinson, a 29-year Museum veteran, to succeed Dr. Patchen as President and CEO.

buildingindiana.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Volunteers#National Museum#Executive Vice President#Ceo#University President#The Power Of Children#Riley Children#Old National Bank#Ice Miller Llp#Indianapolis Board#Museum Experts#Exhibit Manager#Dr Patchen#Exhibit Development#Exhibits#History#Incredible Ambassadors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
Country
Japan
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Ready, set, fun! Indy Parks prepare for a summer with safe COVID-19 activities

INDIANAPOLIS—Hoosiers seeking outdoor fun will soon have their chance to get in the pool, attend concerts of various genres and enjoy a meal at Indianapolis parks. This annual tradition has been happening for more than 50 years. Indy Parks will hold up to 60 concerts and four drive-in movies, among other activities. Last year, the parks hosted just 20 outdoor activities due to COVID-19, down from its average of 60-70 summer events.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

‘A friend we never met’: First African American female graduate of Arsenal Tech finally honored

For nearly four decades, Bessie Alethia Anderson Speights lay in anonymity near the southwestern-most corner of Floral Park Cemetery on the city’s west side. Now, anyone who visits her gravesite will find a proper headstone for Speights, the first African American female graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and an elementary teacher for more than 30 years.
Indianapolis, INindypl.org

Indianapolis Public Library kicks off 2021 Summer Reading Programs

The Indianapolis Public Library is excited to launch the 2021 Summer Reading Program, taking place June 7 to July 31. This year's theme, “Discover,” encourages participants to learn more about the world around them through reading and exploration. Children’s Summer Reading Program:. During the Children’s Summer Reading Program, kids and...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

New name for KSM consulting

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based technology and data analytics consulting firm that sprouted from Katz, Sapper & Miller has undergone a rebranding and is expanding. KSM Consulting has adopted the new name of Resultant. In addition to the name change, Resultant says it currently has 45 new employee...
Southport, INSouthside Times

Chuy’s Southport supports Emma’s Art Kits and Humane Society of Johnson County

Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its made-from-scratch dishes and fun-loving, eclectic atmosphere, is excited to have partnered with Cancer Support Community Central Indiana. Chuy’s helped raise $4,649 and gain awareness for Emma’s Art Kits as part of its grand opening celebration of its newest central Indiana location. Chuy’s Southport, located at 4670 Southport Crossing Drive in Indianapolis, opened on March 30.
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.