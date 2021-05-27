Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Beach Season in Dane County: Testing the Waters

Posted by 
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 11 days ago

The window for beach season in Wisconsin is short. Public Health Madison & Dane County is already hard at work making sure you make the most of it. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a team from Public Health monitors conditions and test water at local beaches, splash pads and pools to determine if they are safe for recreation and swimming.

“With the warmer weather we’ve been seeing, we’ve already had to close a couple of beaches because of bacteria levels, which is a little unusual this early in the season,” says Jennifer Lavender-Braun, Microbiologist for Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Staff collect samples at Dane County beaches every week, then bring them back to the lab for analysis. Those results will indicate whether E. coli bacteria and blue-green algae are present and whether a beach can be open for swimming. Crews check the water quality each weekday until levels return to normal, and Public Health posts the status of each beach on their website or you can sign up for email alerts.

“Lots of sunlight, heat and low wind levels are perfect conditions for blue-green algae to form murky blooms in freshwater that can be toxic to people and animals,” says Lavender-Braun.

If you suspect your pet was exposed to blue-green algae after swimming or shows symptoms of exposure like vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, disorientation, drooling and trouble breathing, take your pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible.

“It’s important to remember that conditions can change rapidly, so always remember to check the status of the beach before heading out, and take a look at the water conditions before jumping in,” says Lavender-Braun. “Outside of the regular testing we do, beach visitors are our eyes and ears, so anyone who notices something is off about the water should let us know.”

If you suspect there is a bloom at a beach, avoid the water and contact Public Health at (608) 266-4821 and someone will be sent out to check on the water quality conditions at that beach.

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

8
Followers
208
Post
298
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Dane County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Water#Water Quality#Labor Day#Algae Blooms#Open Water#Weather Conditions#Safe Water#Beach Season#Dane County Beaches#Beach Visitors#Test Water#Blue Green Algae#Freshwater#Murky Blooms#E Coli Bacteria#Samples#Crews#Perfect Conditions#Bacteria Levels#Memorial Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

All Public Health Orders Lifted in Dane County

Effective at 12:00am on June 2, 2021, all public health orders in Dane County have expired, including mask requirements and gathering limits. “As with every decision we have made during this pandemic, the decision to lift these orders is driven by data and backed by science,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Restrictions were necessary steps to keep Dane County safe and healthy, and after a difficult year of sacrifices, we are all seeing the results of those difficult decisions.”
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

Rabid Bat Found Outside Park Bathroom

A bat found near the restrooms along Lakeland Avenue in Olbrich Park on Wednesday, June 2 has tested positive for rabies. A Park Ranger was dispatched to the park after getting a report of a bat in the area. The bat was submitted to the WI State Lab of Hygiene for rabies testing.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

New Backwater Valve Program Provides Financial Incentive, Homeowner Protection

MADISON, WI – All eligible property owners who install a backwater valve in their home may be eligible to get reimbursed 75 percent of the installation cost up to $1,500. City Engineering is offering a backwater valve incentive program to residents who want to protect their home from experiencing a sewer backup. A sewer backup is when sewer wastewater has no place to go but back through the pipe into a basement, or the path of least resistance, when its traditional path is blocked. If residents have a backwater valve, it can protect a basement from the wastewater flowing back into the home.
PoliticsPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

New Large Item Work Order System Now Available

The new work order system for large item disposal and recycling is now available. You should use the work order system to schedule your large item collections. You can also use the work order system to purchase recycling fee stickers for items coming to the drop-off site. You only have to purchase a recycling fee sticker if the item you are dropping off requires one. Check the Streets Division website or the Recyclopedia to learn which items have this requirement.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

Do You TICK The Boxes?

Anyone who has spent time in Wisconsin, likely knows a thing or two about the prevalence of ticks in the spring and summer. However, according to a recent survey conducted by the University of Wisconsin Department of Entomology, only 25% of 130 respondents could identify the ticks that transmit Lyme disease.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

No Streets Division Collections on Memorial Day

There will be no recycling, trash, brush, or large item collections performed by the City of Madison Streets Division on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The Streets Division drop-off sites will also be closed. Madison residents who normally have their trash and recycling collected...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

City to Resume All On-Street Parking Restrictions June 1

Beginning June 1, 2021, the City of Madison will resume enforcement of all on-street parking restrictions, ending the temporary suspension of Residential Parking Permit restrictions and time limit restrictions in non-metered areas. With the expiration of Dane County Public Health orders and the lifting of capacity limits on June 2nd, there will be an increasing need to resume enforcement of the currently suspended restrictions.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Madison, WIantigojournal.com

DATA to survey for gypsy moth in 47 counties

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be setting more than 10,000 traps for gypsy moth in 47 counties from mid-May through early June. DATCP requests that property owners allow trappers access to place traps and that they not disturb the traps once in place.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Parisi helps open conservancy in Town of Medina

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Dane County Parks staff and community members on Friday to cut the ribbon on the Joyce M. Baer & George J. Socha Nature Conservancy, located in the Town of Medina. The land was donated to the county in 2007 with a life estate and...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

Lake Vista Café Opens for the Season

Enjoy casual gourmet fare and drinks and sprawling views of Lake Monona and downtown Madison’s cityscape at Lake Vista Café on the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center rooftop, now open for the 2021 season. Dine on our socially spaced rooftop or take your order to go. Hours: Tuesday -...