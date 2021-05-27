Cancel
Dee Snider Announces New Album, Debuts First Single

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has announced a July 30 release date via Napalm Records for heavily-anticipated new album, Leave a Scar. Like Dee’s last solo outing, For the Love of Metal, this latest effort was produced by Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta. It also includes “Time to Choose,” a duet with Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.

