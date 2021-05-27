Pesto & Sourdough Meet in These Twisty Knots

If you've ever ventured into making sourdough bread, you've probably found that there's a lot of cook time and a lot of scraps that come out of it. That's usually the case with many food items because it's easy to end up making more than you need. But with sourdough, you spend so much time making the starter that you might as well reuse what you don't need. We've gathered the 10 of the best sourdough starter discard recipes from the flour kings themselves, King Arthur. Grab the whole wheat all-purpose flour, some baking powder, and preheat the oven. Let's get started!