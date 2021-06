News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. ("Cuda" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUDA) announces its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Cuda's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, are available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.